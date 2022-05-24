New Apex Legends Patch Fixes Newcastle, But Loba's Serious Issue Seemingly Remains

On May 23, Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment quietly released a patch that remedied various bugs and quality-of-life issues for Season 13: Saviors. However, many players are confused by the lack of patch notes, especially given the size of yesterday's update. But between discussing the update amongst themselves and keeping an eye on the dev tracker, players identified several bugs that may have been addressed, along with others that, if not addressed in this patch, appear to be slated for repairs in the near future.

Issues that may have been addressed in this update include Newcastle's bugged tactical, inaccurate/bugged Season 12 ranked mode rewards, issues with teleporters on Storm Point's newest PvE area, and Loba's tactical bug, which had returned to the game this season for the third time since the legend debuted in Season 5.

It should be noted that these are the unofficial patch notes for yesterday's update, as Respawn did not release an official list of the latest fixes on the Apex Legends news blog or mention the update on Twitter. It's unclear whether the lobby-crashing Xbox exploit has been addressed, though the Titanfall 2 developer has confirmed that a second attempt at fixing the issue was in the works for this week's update, after the the first attempt on May 18 failed to remedy the problem. Given the fact that Respawn has promised to keep players in the loop regarding the Xbox issue, yesterday's silently-released patch may not have addressed the exploit. Until Respawn releases official notes for the patch, there is no way to know exactly which issues were addressed, but some issues have been tested and confirmed to be working or still broken. Here's what we know about Apex Legends' latest update so far.

Apex Legends 1.96 unofficial patch notes

Remedied a bug that caused Newcastle's tactical Mobile Shield to stun Wraith when she made contact with it while phasing. This is the only bug we were able to confirm has been fixed via independent testing.

Issues that may have been addressed in this update (or are scheduled to be fixed in the next patch, based on the dev tracker) include the following:

Incorrect ranked rewards from Season 12 (including badges that were not animated as they should be) have been corrected.

An audio bug that causes some console players to hear odd echoes unless they have the "Uncompressed Stereo" option selected.

The teleporters outside IMC Armories (which transport teammates who don't make it to the Armory until it's already been sealed shut), are not working as intended.

An issue with Loba's tactical Jump Drive bracelet failing to land in certain areas on Storm Point, although it appears that, if it was addressed in this patch, the fix was not successful. We have also confirmed that the bug is still present on console.