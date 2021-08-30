New Apex Legends Patch Fixes Bug That Allowed Players To Jump While Knocked

The latest patch for Apex Legends is live, fixing a few small issues, including a bug that allowed players to move more quickly and jump while downed. The patch also includes a number of stability issues and fixed a bug where the Bangalore Edition would show "no price found" on Steam, Respawn shared in a tweet.

As shown in this clip on Reddit, the bug would allow players to move around normally while down, including jumping. The bug could be caused by an enemy Legend canceling a finisher mid-animation. The downed players could move more quickly, better allowing them to use their knockdown shields to defend teammates. While players couldn't consistently cause the bug themselves, it still gave an unfair advantage whenever it did occur.

Respawn also put out a patch last week nerfing Seer, the newest Legend, which tuned all of Seer's abilities. The biggest changes were to his tactical ability--Focus of Attention no longer deals damage, nor emits a blinding flash.

Seer was added to the game as part of Season 10: Emergence, which also updated World's Edge and added a Ranked Arenas playlist.