New Apex Legends Mobile Trailer Reveals The Story Behind Fade's Signature Weapon

Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just a few days away, and for the most part, developer Respawn Entertainment is sticking to the traditional season launch formula: write a blog post, upload a launch trailer, and release some patch notes. But yesterday, the developer surprised players with a new fully animated trailer called "Meet The Constellation." The video tells the story of how Fade acquired his Signature Weapon, The Constellation.

Signature Weapons are the mobile game's version of the Heirloom Weapons players can unlock in the console and PC versions of Apex. Although episodes of Stories From The Outlands frequently revolve around the story behind a particular character's Heirloom Weapon, Respawn has never uploaded trailers focused solely on Heirlooms prior to this week, making yesterday's upload quite a surprise.

"Meet The Constellation" is closer to an episode of Stories From The Outlands than it is to the "Meet [New Legend]" trailers Respawn creates for the console/PC version of the game, as it tells a story rather that focusing on legend abilities and meta commentary. The animated short depicts a meeting between Loba and Fade, who have agreed to meet at a high-class restaurant--one clearly chosen by Loba, if Fade's disgruntled facial expression is anything to go by. They plan to discuss the acquisition of something Fade has been hunting down for years: the last fragment of The Constellation, a family heirloom that means a great deal to the phasing punisher. He's missing the final piece of the weapon--a piece which was stolen from the dead body of one of his brothers.

Arriving fashionably late, Loba calmly discusses Fade's plan of action, giving him step-by-step instructions on how to infiltrate the facility where the last piece of The Constellation is being held. At one point, Loba says she used her Jump Drive bracelet to sneak past security, implying she's also broken into this facility in the past. It's possible this is the same facility Loba infiltrated to retrieve her mother's folding fan, which she then used to create her own Heirloom Weapon, the Garra de Alanza.

Following Loba's advice, Fade successfully retrieves the stolen piece of his Heirloom Weapon, taking out a few bad guys (and security cameras) in the process. The trailer ends with a flashback to his conversation with Loba. After giving him advice on how best to sneak into the facility, she gets up to leave. Fade, surprised she hasn't asked for any sort of payment, asks how much he owes her.

"Consider this a free consultation," she replies, heading for the exit. "It's always nice to meet talented people...and of course, I understand the things we do for family."

Once Fade gets close enough to the missing piece, The Constellation automatically reassembles itself.

It seems Fade may have found an ally in Loba. But she isn't the only friend Fade's made since joining the games--if this moment from the Season 3 launch trailer is anything to go by, Fade and Crypto are getting along as well. This isn't too surprising--in Season 5 of the console and PC version of Apex, Loba made it clear she knows Crypto's true identity, but didn't out him. The notoriously paranoid legend now seems to trust her.

Adding Fade into the mix makes things even more interesting. This particular trio of legends befriending each other could spell trouble for the Mercenary Syndicate that runs the Apex Games, because these three legends all have two things in common: dedication to their families, and a hunger for revenge against the people who took those families away from them. Although Heirloom Weapons and Signature Weapons don't give players extra melee damage in-game, episodes of Stories From The Outlands and other external lore sources depict them as incredibly powerful and easily capable of causing some serious bodily harm. With this in mind, the Syndicate officials running the Apex Games might want to invest in a red EVO shield.

Apex Legends is free to play on console and PC. A mobile version of the game, Apex Legends Mobile, is available for download on Android and iOS devices.