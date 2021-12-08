New Apex Legends Fuse Skin Reportedly Leaks Through A Loot Box

An Apex Legends player has reportedly obtained an unreleased character skin from a loot box, suggesting that Respawn Entertainment released it too early.

The player, WanderWut, posted the image of their newly obtained skin on the Apex Legends subreddit showing how they obtained a Legendary Fuse skin in a new loot box. "Someone at Respawn messed up, opening packs and this unreleased Fuse skin dropped," the post reads.

The Fuse skin hasn't yet been announced or released to the full game, so the fact that this player was able to obtain it may have been an accident on the developer's part.

Other Redditors in the post's comments have taken to likening the Fuse skin to the Marvel character Ego, from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, played by Kurt Russell. Other players seem to like the look of the unreleased skin, with one saying, "This skin is incredible, I don't even play Fuse and I'm hyped for Fuse mains lol."

It also looks like another player received an unreleased skin, this time for Ashe. Posting on the same subreddit, the player explained that they obtained the Legendary skin from a pack they spent money on, but Respawn has apparently taken it back. Some speculate that the developer accidentally dropped the next event's skin via the game's packs too soon, while another said that the skins might be hidden until the event comes out, and players who received the unreleased skins but then had them rescinded may get them automatically when it releases.

Apex Legends latest update launched on December 7 and introduced the Raiders Collection Event, which includes new pirate-themed skins and the return of the Winter Express game mode.