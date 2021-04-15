New Animal Crossing Seasonal Item Available Now For A Limited Time

Another limited-time seasonal item is now available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In celebration of Nature Day (Animal Crossing's name for Earth Day), Nook Shopping is selling a cool globe. The item costs 2,300 bells and will be available until April 22.

To order the cool globe, access the Nook Shopping catalog either from your NookPhone or the Nook Stop terminal in the Resident Services building and open the Special Goods menu at the top. You'll find the globe listed among the other limited-time items under the Seasonal tab.

A very cool globe

In addition to the cool globe, a handful of prom-themed items are also still available to order from Nook Shopping. You can purchase a prom sash, prom wall, and prom flooring until the end of this month. The Able Sisters' shop is also selling some prom-themed clothing and accessories all month long.

These seasonal items were added as part of New Horizons' 1.9.0 update, which also introduced Sanrio-inspired villagers and furniture to the game. The Sanrio-themed content is tied to the Animal Crossing Sanrio Amiibo cards, which went on sale in the US for the first time at the end of March (but quickly sold out at Target stores).

More recently, Nintendo rolled out an update for NookLink, New Horizons' companion service. Following that update, you can now earn Nook Points by accessing the app each day. These points can then be redeemed for exclusive in-game items, such as photos of Isabelle and Tom Nook. NookLink is one of the dedicated game services featured within the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app.