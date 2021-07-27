New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Seasonal Items Coming In August And September

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' version 1.11.0 update arrives on July 29. In addition to bringing back August's weekly fireworks show, the update will introduce a new slate of seasonal items to the game, which will be available to purchase from Nook Shopping and other vendors throughout August and September.

To coincide with the fireworks show, which will once again take place every Sunday night in August, Redd will be selling popsicles, cotton candy, and bubble tea at his stall. The fireworks show is also being tweaked slightly for this year, with some new fireworks on display, including depictions of Tom Nook and Isabelle.

From August 10-16, Nook Shopping will be selling two new items for Japan's Obon festival, while mooncakes and some other new moon-viewing food items will be available from September 12-21. You can take a look at the new items below.

This marks the first new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons since April, but more are on the way later in 2021. "In addition to these updates, more free content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year. More information will be shared in the future, so please stay tuned," Nintendo announced on Twitter.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a huge sales success for the company, moving more than 32 million copies as of March 31. Nintendo has also partnered with Uniqlo for a line of Animal Crossing-themed clothing, while an Animal Crossing-themed version of Monopoly is releasing next month.