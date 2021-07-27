New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Content Coming Later This Year, Update Adds Fireworks This Week

Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch is getting a free update on July 29. Nintendo revealed on Twitter that the update will bring the return of fireworks shows and more seasonal items. You can get a glimpse at the fireworks and the seasonal items in the image below.

Outside of this update, Nintendo confirmed that it's bringing even more free content to the wildly popular game for later this year. Nintendo did not share any specifics on what this might be, but the company told fans to "please stay tuned." Nintendo also thanked fans for their support and patience as Nintendo's development teams work on new content for the game.

Last year, the New Horizons fireworks shows took place every Sunday throughout August, but the full schedule for this year's extravaganza has not been detailed yet.

A free update for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons arrives on July 29. Please ensure you have updated to the latest version to enjoy the upcoming weekly Fireworks shows and new seasonal items. pic.twitter.com/NiIb0M5wAv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 27, 2021

In addition to these updates, more free content for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year. More information will be shared in the future, so please stay tuned. Thank you for your support and patience. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 27, 2021

With 32.63 million copies sold as of March 31, New Horizons is the second best-selling Switch game of all time, only trailing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (35.39 million). Nintendo will announce its next earnings results on August 5, at which time these numbers will be updated again.

In other Animal Crossing news, clothing company Uniqlo's new line of Animal Crossing t-shirts are now available, along with in-game versions of them that you can download.

As for the Nintendo Switch, a new OLED model is slated to release in October for $350 USD. Check out GameSpot's Switch OLED preorder guide to find out where you can order one.