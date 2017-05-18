New AMD Graphics Driver Now Available, Here's What It Does

In the latest update to AMD's graphics driver--Crimson ReLive 17.5.2--users of Radeon video cards should expect a slight boost in performance for Prey. Frame rate can improve up to 4.5% based on AMD's numbers, which are derived from running the game in 4K with a Radeon RX 580.

In addition, the new Radeon 17.5.2 driver fixes the following issues from previous versions:

Nier: Automata may experience a random hang or application crash after short periods of gameplay.

Forza Horizon 3 may experience very long map/launch load times.

The primary display adapter may sometimes appear disabled in Radeon Settings while driving a display from the linked adapter in Multi GPU system configurations.

Radeon RX 550 series graphics products may experience a system hang when entering sleep or hibernate modes.

You can download the latest Radeon drivers and the Crimson ReLive software suite on AMD's website.

AMD is set to hold a press conference on May 31 to reveal Vega GPUs during Computex, the world's largest computer hardware convention. Keep an eye out for our coverage of the event and upcoming gaming hardware.