New Amazon Echo Frames Now Offer Blue Light Filtering And Polarized Sunglass Lenses

Amazon has been selling its Echo Frames for some time now, but one of the most glaring omissions with regards to its design is more prescription lens options. If you work (or play games) in front of a computer all day or just need something to protect your eyes from the sun, Amazon is now offering its Echo Frames with options that include blue light filtering and polarized lenses, which should make the smart glasses more enticing to more people.

Like Razer's recently announced Anzu glasses, the Echo Frames offer you an alternative to headphones when it comes to consuming audio content like podcasts, music, and audiobooks. They feature downward-firing speakers on both arms that let you hear audio without needing to block out the rest of the world. The Echo Frames pair to a range of devices and work with numerous voice assistants, from Amazon's own Alexa to Apple's Siri, so that you can make calls and navigate content without having to pull out your phone.

The new lens options open up the Echo Frames to a wider range of uses. The blue light filtering is especially exciting if you spend most of your time in front of a computer screen during the day. Most prescription lenses for traditional frames come with this option, so now you don't have to choose between them or the Echo Frames if you want the smart functionality. Similarly, if you're looking for glasses that can keep you in tune with the outdoors during a run or hike but still let you listen to music, the new blue mirror or dark polarized lens options will protect your eyes from the sun.