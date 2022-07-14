New Aliens Action-Horror Game Announced For PC And Console

A new game game set in the Aliens universe has been announced by 20th Century Games, which will be developed by Survios, the studio behind Creed: Rise to Glory. Details on the new title are slim, but the studio has confirmed that this title will be a single-player action-horror game that will be released on PC, unspecified consoles, and VR.

"The vast universe of Alien is full of untold stories, and opportunities to create gripping original games," said 20th Century Games' Luigi Priore. "We're thrilled to work with a team like Survios who shares our passion for Alien, and for immersing fans into new worlds and experiences."

More details on the game will be revealed on July 21 during the Alien: Expanding a Dark and Frightening Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con. This isn't the first time that the Alien IP has been used in the horror genre, as Creative Assembly's 2014 game Alien: Isolation mixed stealth with suspense to tell the story of Amanda Ripley, daughter of Alien protagonist Ellen Ripley, as she investigated a space station infested with the iconic Xenomorphs.

Last year saw the release of Aliens: Fireteam Elite, a more action-packed approach to the film franchise, and Aliens: Dark Descent was recently revealed at Summer Game Fest. Described as a "single-player, squad-based action game" Dark Descent puts players in command of a squad of space marines as they fight back against Xenomorph hordes in tactical, real-time combat.

Other film franchises from the 1980s are also getting new video game adaptations for the near-future. Robocop: Rogue City's new gameplay trailer revealed a June 2023 release date for console and PC, and a Terminator post-apocalyptic survival game is also in development.