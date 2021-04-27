New Action Movie The Baker Announced With Ron Perlman, Harvey Keitel, And More

A new action-drama called The Baker has been announced and it's assembled a cast of big names. Deadline reports that the movie will feature Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy), Harvey Keitel (Pulp Fiction), Joel David Moore (Avatar), and Elias Koteas (The Thin Red Line). The youngster Emma Ho (Code 8) is also lined up to star in the movie.

Perlman plays a quiet man who is living a "monk-like existence" in his own self-imposed exile. His estranged son (Moore) gets killed after a drug deal went south, so Perlman's character, who is apparently a baker, must look after his granddaughter (Ho) that he had no idea even existed. Keitel is lined up to play Perlman's nemesis, while Koteas portrays a henchman who is "stuck between the two."

Ron Perlman in Pacific Rim

Filming is already underway in the Cayman Islands. Recently, Perlman shared a photo on Instagram of a stingray "kiss" that he suffered, tagging the photo in the Cayman Islands, which makes sense now.

Jonathan Sobol (The Art of the Steal) is directing The Baker from a script written by Paolo Mancini and Thomas Michael (Hank and Mike).

The Baker is being produced in partnership with the government of the Cayman Islands. This is the second of three planned movies to film there, the first being Blue Iguana, which stars Bob Saget, Jason Jones, and the musician Iggy Pop.