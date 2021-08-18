New Ace Combat Game Confirmed, New Developer Involved

A new entry in the Ace Combat franchise has been confirmed by Bandai Namco. During a 25th-anniversary retrospective live stream, series producer Kazutoki Kono spoke more about the new game.

Translated by Gematsu, Kono explains, "We've started work on a new project in the Ace Combat series. Project Aces staff will of course continue to be involved in the development of this new project, but as we celebrate 25 years and three million copies sold, we’ve come to understand we have many fans of all tastes."

Since the Project Aces team is small, Bandai has decided to collaborate with developer ILCA. ILCA worked on cinematics and environment production for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown and is also known as the developer behind the upcoming Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl games.

"That’s why we want to form a business alliance with ILCA, who will become more deeply involved in the Ace Combat series than ever before, and create a new Ace Combat," Kono continues. "We hope this opportunity will allow us to add even more staff to the Project Aces team."

No other details about the new Ace Combat were revealed. This new game could be anything from a spin-off to the eighth mainline entry. However, Kono mentions that with the new staff, it will be a new era for Ace Combat.

Additionally, there will be new content coming to Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, including three JASDF aircraft skins on August 31, and two more planned DLC packs in the future.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.