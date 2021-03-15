New 8Bitdo Pro 2 Controller Features Back Buttons, Profile Switching, And More

8Bitdo has revealed its latest controller, the Pro 2, which is an improved version of its excellent SN30 Pro+ controller. It features the same deep customization and profiles, while adding back buttons, on-board profile switching, and enhanced grip along the back side of the controller. The 8Bitdo Pro 2 retails for $50 and is available to preorder on Amazon now ahead of its April 12 launch. It works with the Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and mobile devices.

8Bitdo Pro 2 controller $50 The 8Bitdo Pro 2 comes in three different colors--black, grey, and white--and allows for the same button-mapping customization and macro creation as the SN30 Pro+. However, you'll now be able to assign actions to the back buttons. This means you can put reload, crouch, or jump on the back buttons and keep your thumbs on the analog sticks at all times. See at Amazon

You'll even be able to switch between customization profiles by pressing the swap button on the front of the controller, allowing you to make and use different presets for different games much more easily. The 8Bitdo Ultimate Software app, which is now available for Android and iOS, lets you create button mappings and macros, adjust analog stick and trigger sensitivity, and tweak vibration. The software previously required a PC, but with the new phone app, you'll be able to tweak settings on the fly and switch to them with the profile-swap button on the 8Bitdo Pro 2.

In addition to the Pro 2, you can also buy a carrying case for the new pad. It can hold the Pro 2 controller as well as 8Bitdo's mobile gaming clip, both of which are sold separately. This makes the controller an excellent option for those looking to play Xbox xCloud or games like Call of Duty Mobile on the go.

The Pro 2's predecessor, the 8Bitdo SN30 Pro+, is already one of our favourite game pads, even topping our guide to the best Nintendo Switch controller. The 8Bitdo Pro 2 looks like it improves on the Pro+ in some smart ways.