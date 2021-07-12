PS5 Restock Tracker Fortnite Week 6 Alien Artifacts Series X Restock Tracker Bridgerton Video Game Raid Shadow Legends Ninja Unreleased Halo Weapons

New 500-Page Halo Encyclopedia Is Coming Spring 2022 To Avoid Halo Infinite Spoilers

The new Halo Encyclopedia is slated to drop on March 29, 2022 with a bevy of information, including Halo Infinite lore details.

A trio of writers at Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries have announced a partnership with publishing house Dark Horse Comics to release a nearly 500-page Halo Encyclopedia for the most ardent of franchise fans out there.

Franchise and narrative writer Jeff "GrimBrotherOne" Easterling posted the news on the game's official website. The new Halo Encyclopedia--written by Jeremy Patenaude, Kenneth Peters, and Easterling--is slated to arrive on March 29, 2022 and comes in at around 25% larger than the previous one. Preorder details are said to be "coming very soon," according to Easterling.

Easterling said the Halo universe continues to expand, especially with the imminent release of Halo Infinite. 343 wanted this new Halo Encyclopedia to compile that massive amount of lore into something every fan can enjoy.

"Whether you've been a fan since the turn of the millennium, poring over Marathon connections on the Bungie.org story pages or have only recently found yourself enamored by the big green hero and all of his eclectic friends (and enemies), we wanted to celebrate with something that helps collect a lot of that magic in one spot," Easterling wrote.

The Halo Encyclopedia serves as a companion of sorts to Halo Infinite. Though it doesn't have a release date, the newest entry in the series arrives later this year, making the Halo Encyclopedia a perfect diving board to jump back into the franchises' iconic characters, enemies, vehicles, and weapons.

In addition to the bevy of information, the new Halo Encyclopedia will include various pictures from across the series' history, ranging from "fresh and newly captured game assets" to well-known classic imagery. Fans can also expect "a few cool things first introduced by this encyclopedia itself."

Check out the official blog post for a full breakdown of the work that went into the new Halo Encyclopedia, as well as to get a look at the new images.

In other Halo Infinite news, a technical preview for the game's multiplayer is "creeping closer," according to community director Brian Jarrard. Signups are available via the Halo Insider program.

