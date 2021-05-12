The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
New 24-Hour Flash Sale Live Now At Best Buy: Gaming Laptops, Webcams, And More
Save on a new gaming laptop, a pair of true wireless earbuds, and an excellent co-op adventure.
Fresh off its latest weekend promotions, Best Buy just kicked off a 24-hour flash sale that's available today only, and it has some very nice deals for gamers, streamers, and anyone who plans to travel more in the near future. Though the rest of today, you can take advantage of steep discounts on a pair of gaming laptops from Asus and Razer, an excellent soundbar system, a solid pair of true wireless earbuds, and one of our favorite games released so far in 2021: It Takes Two. From webcams to smart TVs, the small sale includes a nice selection of offers, so be sure to check it out before it ends tonight. We've rounded up some of the best deals below.
Asus ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop
$850 (was $1,000)
The Asus ROG Strix G15 laptop is an excellent choice for gamers, especially while it's down to $850 at Best Buy today. It boasts a 1080p resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, and 512GB SSD for fast storage. It also has an HDMI output for easily connecting to other displays and an RGB backlit keyboard for use in dim lighting.
Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop
$1,100 (was $1,500)
Razer announced more powerful (and much pricier) versions of its Blade 15 laptop just yesterday, but if you're not looking to drop that much on a new gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 Base laptop is a solid option for a full $400 off today. With a similar build and design to Apple's MacBooks, the Blade 15 Base is a great option for taking on the go while still packing enough power to run some of the most demanding games. Its thin-bezel design features a 1080p 120Hz display with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, and a fast 256GB SSD for swift load times.
Insignia 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
$70 (was $150)
Once you add a soundbar to your TV room, you'll never want to go back. For those interested in having the best sound for playing games or watching movies and shows on your TV, a soundbar system is an easy first step to take, and you can save a lot of money on one today. The Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar system is on sale for just $70, and it comes with a wireless subwoofer to deliver rich bass. The soundbar also supports Bluetooth music streaming, letting you play songs on it directly from your phone.
JVC Gumy True Wireless Headphones
$25 (was $30) | Available in four colors
As many of us start to step outside our homes more this summer, head back to the gym, and potentially go on trips, having a solid pair of wireless earbuds is a must. In Best Buy's flash sale, the JVC Gumy true wireless earbuds are $5 off, dropping them to less than $30 for the pair and an included charging case. The deal applies to several different shades, including black, mint green, light pink, and white. This particular pair offers up to six hours of continuous listening with an additional nine hours of battery thanks to the charging case, and they include voice control as well, letting you easily take calls or control the volume hands-free.
It Takes Two
$30 (was $40) | PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series X
It Takes Two is one of the best local multiplayer games for PS4 and Xbox, and it just released at the end of March. If you've yet to dive into this delightful adventure, it's down to $30 today at Best Buy, matching its lowest price yet. Designed specifically for two-player co-op, It Takes Two follows a married couple on the brink of divorce who are accidentally turned into tiny handmade dolls by their daughter, sending them on an adventure through their own backyard to reverse the transformation. It features extremely fun platforming and puzzles you have to solve as a team.
Aluratek 1080p Webcam with Adujustable Ring Light
$60 (was $100)
For those looking to get into streaming or who work from home full-time, having a good webcam on hand is necessary. This Aluratek HD 1080p webcam comes with a built-in ring light (with three different lighting levels) and an omnidirectional microphone so your picture and audio come through crystal clear. It's down to just $60 today. There are a couple of other webcams on sale at Best Buy today only, so you can check those out as well for more options.
Best Deals And Sales This Week
- Best Deals Today: Resident Evil Village And Mass Effect Discounts, Star Wars Games, And More
- Get The Best TV For PS5 And Xbox Series X With A Free LG Speaker
- Walmart Has Adorable New Pokemon Snap Bundles For Preorder—If You Hurry
- + Show More Best Deals And Sales This Week Links (2)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Is Free To Claim On PS4 And PS5
- Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For May 2021 Revealed
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation