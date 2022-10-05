NetherRealm's Ed Boon Says The Studio's Next Game Announcement Is Coming "In Due Time"

Fans of Mortal Kombat and Injustice have been wondering what's next for NetherRealm Studios, but MK creator Ed Boon says the reveal will come "in due time."

Boon took to Twitter to address the issue, saying that the team knows their fans are waiting for news of NetherRealm's next game, but the upcoming 30th anniversary of the Mortal Kombat franchise will take precedence for now.

PSA/FYI We know a lot of you are excited about the next NRS game announcement & it will happen in due time. But first it all about 30 years of Mortal Kombat. That's what we're going to celebrate and focus on.

Our next game announcement will be separate from MK30 ❤️ — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 5, 2022

"We know a lot of you are excited about the next NRS game announcement," Boon said in the tweet. "But first it [sic] all about 30 years of Mortal Kombat. That's what we're going to celebrate and focus on." Boon has tweeted a few references to MK's 30th anniversary throughout the year, including behind-the-scenes footage of Mortal Kombat 2 back in March.

Mortal Kombat first released in arcades on October 8, 1992, becoming one of the most successful fighting game franchises in the industry. The most recent installment, Mortal Kombat 11, sold over 12 million copies as of July 2021.

NetherRealm has announced no formal plans to celebrate the milestone as of this writing, though rumors suggest plans will be revealed soon leading up to this weekend's anniversary.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.