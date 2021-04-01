Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 Has Finished Filming, It Seems

It appears filming on The Witcher Season 2 has finished. Hair and makeup artist Jacqueline Rathorne said in an Instagram story, "We are wrapped on Witcher 2."

The story was posted on Wednesday and has since expired, but IGN captured an image with the details. Rathorne posted the update on March 30, but followed up to say that filming would officially wrap up on April 1. Just because filming may be finished, that doesn't mean Season 2 will premiere soon. There could be additional work still required such as visual effects or other elements to be added.

Whatever the case, it has been a long road for The Witcher Season 2, as filming began all the way back in February 2020. The production had to shut down due to the pandemic before finally ramping back up. The scheduling change meant that actor Thue Rasmussen had to leave the cast, with a different actor coming onboard to play Eskel.

Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich alluded to Season 2 wrapping up in a tweet where she said she's grown many new grey hairs. So joked that she has so many now that she would be Geralt's stand-in.

So. Many. New. Grey. Hairs.

Over/under on whether I can be Geralt’s stand-in by the end of this season? — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) March 30, 2021

In March, Netflix announced seven more cast members for The Witcher Season 2, including Graham McTavish, who is known for his roles in the Uncharted and Call of Duty franchises, as well as the hobbit Dwalin in Peter Jackson's The Hobbit.

The other new cast members for Season 2 include Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart, Liz Carr as Fenn, Kevin Doyle as Ba'lian, Simon Callow as Codringher, and Chris Fulton as Rience.

No release date has been announced for The Witcher Season 2, but it's presumably coming later than expected due to production issues caused by the pandemic.

Due to the huge popularity of The Witcher on Netflix, the network has announced a prequel series called Blood Origin. To learn more, check out GameSpot's roundup of everything we know about Blood Origin.