Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 Cast Explains Why You Should Be Excited

Netflix's popular fantasy show The Witcher returns for its second season in December, and now some of the cast have listed off some of the reasons you should be excited.

Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennefer, says, "You should be excited about Season 2 because you get to find out what happened to Yennefer after the Battle of Sodden. And I don't think there's a better reason than that."

Freya Allan, who plays Ciri, said, "Not only is Ciri finally reunited with Geralt, but she's also training to become a Witcher herself. The pendulum is no joke."

Fringilla actress Mimî M Khayisa said, "Fringilla is huge part of Season 2, and we get to really explore her relationship with Yennefer and we get to learn more about how she ended up in Nilfgaard."

Paul Buillon says Season 2 will be one to watch because it introduces his character, Lambert, and Vesemir (Kim Bodnia).

there are only FOUR MONTHS until The Witcher Season 2 comes out, so the cast came up with 4 reasons you should be excited pic.twitter.com/bMI6EOmXN7 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 17, 2021

The Witcher Season 2 premieres December 17 on Netflix. While you have to wait a bit longer for that, the new anime Nightmare of the Wolf debuts August 23 on Netflix. There is also a prequel series, Blood Origin, coming in 2022--it just added many more cast members.

Outside of the TV series, a new Pokemon Go-style game calledThe Witcher: Monster Slayer is out now, while The Witcher 3's new PS5 and Xbox Series X|S edition will launch this year.