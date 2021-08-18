New Rainbow Six Skin Series X Restock Tracker PS5 Restock Tracker New Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Dead By Daylight Update Best Hulu Originals

Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 Cast Explains Why You Should Be Excited

Season 2 arrives in December on Netflix.

By on

1 Comments

Netflix's popular fantasy show The Witcher returns for its second season in December, and now some of the cast have listed off some of the reasons you should be excited.

Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennefer, says, "You should be excited about Season 2 because you get to find out what happened to Yennefer after the Battle of Sodden. And I don't think there's a better reason than that."

Freya Allan, who plays Ciri, said, "Not only is Ciri finally reunited with Geralt, but she's also training to become a Witcher herself. The pendulum is no joke."

Fringilla actress Mimî M Khayisa said, "Fringilla is huge part of Season 2, and we get to really explore her relationship with Yennefer and we get to learn more about how she ended up in Nilfgaard."

Paul Buillon says Season 2 will be one to watch because it introduces his character, Lambert, and Vesemir (Kim Bodnia).

The Witcher Season 2 premieres December 17 on Netflix. While you have to wait a bit longer for that, the new anime Nightmare of the Wolf debuts August 23 on Netflix. There is also a prequel series, Blood Origin, coming in 2022--it just added many more cast members.

Outside of the TV series, a new Pokemon Go-style game calledThe Witcher: Monster Slayer is out now, while The Witcher 3's new PS5 and Xbox Series X|S edition will launch this year.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Netflix News & Announcements
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)