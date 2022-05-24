Netflix's Exploding Kittens Mobile Game And More Arriving This Month

Earlier this year, Netflix announced plans to release a dedicated Netflix version of the Exploding Kittens - The Game mobile game as well as plans for an animated TV show version of the property. The show won't be releasing until next year, but Netflix has announced the video game will be releasing on May 31, and it even offered a specific time: 10 AM PT.

Exploding Kittens - The Game

Exploding Kittens - The Game does already exist as a mobile title, but the Netflix version will feature new, exclusive cards. The Radar reveals the position of the Exploding Kitten closest to the top of the deck and Flip Flop reverses the order of the cards in the deck.

Along with revealing Exploding Kitten's release date, Netflix also released Dragon Up, Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt, and Moonlighter. Moonlighter is a mobile adaptation of the 2018 console and PC game that did previously release on mobile devices, but was pulled offline and is now being re-released with Netflix.

Dragon Up

Dragon Up is an idle game about dragons from developer East Side Games.

Townsmen - a Kingdom Rebuilt is also available on Steam.

Townsmen - a Kingdom Rebuilt is a a mobile version of the 2019 PC game that allows players to grow and manage a medieval town.

All of these games can be accessed from the Netflix app. When looking at the rows of content, there is a section dedicated to games. You will be able to find all these games (except for Exploding Kittens, which releases later) on that row and install the games from there. Netflix's stated goal is to offer 50 games this way by the end of the year.