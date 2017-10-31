Netflix Suspends House Of Cards Final Season's Production After Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Allegations

A day after Netflix and MRC announced that political drama House of Cards is canceled following its upcoming sixth season, news comes that production on the series has been suspended indefinitely. This all comes on the heels of allegations of sexual assault levied against star Kevin Spacey by fellow actor and Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp.

Speaking to Buzzfeed, Rapp said when he was 14, Spacey made unwanted sexual advances on him at a 1986 party. Spacey was 26 at the time. Shortly after the allegations were made public, Spacey apologized on Twitter, claiming he does not remember the incident.

Filming on Season 6 was underway on the series when Rapp's allegations were first reported. After a visit to the set by executives from both Netflix and MRC--on a day when Spacey wasn't scheduled to be working--the cancellation was announced. At the time, the companies said they were "deeply troubled" by the allegations against the actor.

Now, in a new statement (via Deadline), the companies say, "MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards Season 6, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew." With no timeline on the suspension, it's unknown whether the premiere of the final season will be delayed.

House of Cards' debut in 2013 kicked off Netflix's push into original programming Shows like Orange Is the New Black, GLOW, and Stranger Things premiered in the years that followed as the service continued to beef up its offering.. The series, based on a BBC miniseries of the same name, also stars Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, and Jayne Atkinson. Previous stars included Kate Mara, Corey Stoll, and Mahershala Ali, just to name a few.