Netflix Series Kingdom Getting A Mobile And PC Game Adaptation
Action Square is developing a mobile game based on the Netflix series Kingdom.
Action Square studio has released a trailer for its upcoming RPG mobile game Kingdom: The Blood. The upcoming game is based on the Netflix series Kingdom and aims to be true to the series by recreating the show's characters, zombies, and vicious action.
Action Square ensures that the Korean culture will be treated with "utmost care in both gameplay and aesthetic." The studio used professional Korean sword dancers to properly replicate Korean-style combat. In addition, players will have various costume options to customize their characters, including Hanbok (traditional Korean clothing), which features deep colors and textures representative of 16th-century Korea. Players will be able to explore scenic Korean locations while exploring the zombie-infested city of Hanyang.
Kingdom: The Blood will feature both PvP and PvE elements, a story mode that follows the Netflix series, and a five-minute battle mode called Conquest. Kingdom: The Blood has no release date but will launch on mobile and PC.
For more Netflix news, check out these stories:
- David Harbour Lost 80 Pounds For Stranger Things Season 4 And Reveals How He Did It
- Stranger Things Creators The Duffers Plan To "Pass The Baton" To New Showrunner For Spin-Off
- Stranger Things Creators Working On Death Note Live-Action Adaptation For Netflix
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation