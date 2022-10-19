Netflix Is Developing 55 Games Currently

Netflix's relatively new gaming section launched at the end of 2021, and in 2022, the company has been ramping up its library with games--some of them quite impressive, like the mobile port of Into The Breach Advanced Edition. But it appears the company not only wants ports, but also wants to develop original games as well.

According to Netflix's Q3 investor letter and a TechCrunch Disrupt event, the company has 55 games currently in development. Some of them are based on Netflix's existing IPs, and Netflix is looking at generating attention between media formats. An example Netflix cites is the synergy between Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Cyberpunk 2077, as the anime brought viewers-turned-players over to CD Projekt Red's other games.

Netflix says it's seeing "some encouraging signs of gameplay leading to higher retention." Though as far as August 2022, a report revealed that less than 1% of Netflix subscribers actually venture into the gaming section.

Development of original games means that Netflix is also opening and acquiring studios. Chacko Sonny, who worked on both Overwatch and God of War, is set to open a new studio under Netflix. What games Sonny is spearheading is currently unknown. Netflix also bought Oxenfree devs Night School Studios recently and currently owns five internal studios in total.

Netflix also said its "very seriously considering" a cloud gaming service, something along of the lines of the Amazon Luna and the now-defunct Google Stadia.