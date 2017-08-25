Netflix Horror Show Black Mirror's Teaser Trailer Reveals Episode Titles

The next season of Black Mirror is almost here, and today, Netflix released a teaser for the upcoming season, which revealed the titles for all of the six episodes in the fourth season.

The teaser, which you can see above, gives snippets of what's to come for Season 4. Black Mirror is essentially Twilight Zone for the 21st century, with each standalone episode dealing with how the future of technology can quickly turn terrifying. The vast majority of the episodes end on a sour, depressing note, but it is one of the best produced shows currently on television. It just happens to have the potential to turn its audience into technophobes.

In a press release, Netflix revealed the episode titles, along with cast, directors, and writers for each episode:

“Arkangel"

Cast: Rosemarie Dewitt (La La Land, Mad Men), Brenna Harding (A Place to Call Home), Owen Teague (Bloodline)

Director: Jodie Foster

Written by: Charlie Brooker

“USS Callister”

Cast: Jesse Plemons (Black Mass, Fargo), Cristin Milioti (The Wolf of Wall Street, Fargo), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, House of Cards), Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum, Monsters: Dark Continent)

Director: Toby Haynes (Dr Who, Sherlock)

Written By: Charlie Brooker & William Bridges

"Crocodile"

Cast: Andrea Riseborough (Birdman, Bloodline), Andrew Gower (Outlander), Kiran Sonia Sawar (Murdered By My Father)

Director: John Hillcoat (Triple Nine, Lawless)

Written By: Charlie Brooker

“Hang the DJ”

Cast: Georgina Campbell (Flowers, Broadchurch), Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Green Room), George Blagden (Versailles, Vikings)

Director: Tim Van Patten (The Sopranos, Game of Thrones)

Written By: Charlie Brooker

“Metalhead”

Cast: Maxine Peake (The Theory Of Everything, The Village), Jake Davies (The Missing, A Brilliant Young Mind), Clint Dyer (Hope Springs)

Director: David Slade (Hannibal, American Gods)

Written By: Charlie Brooker

“Black Museum”

Cast: Douglas Hodge (The Night Manager, Catastrophe), Letitia Wright (Humans, Ready Player One), Babs Olusanmokun (Roots, The Defenders)

Director: Colm McCarthy

Written By: Charlie Brooker

Originally a Channel 4 series from the UK, Netflix ordered 12 episodes in 2015, which was later divided between two seasons. The third season, which came to Netflix in 2016, featured arguably one of the series' best episodes, "San Junipero"--at this point, the only episode that ends on a high note.

Netflix has stated nothing more than the fourth season of Black Mirror is "coming soon." Season 3 originally aired in late October, so we may get the next season a couple months from now.