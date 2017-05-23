Netflix: Here's What's New And Leaving In June 2017
It's that time again.
With just a week left in May, Netflix has now announced all the shows and movies coming to and leaving the popular streaming service for June 2017.
Starting with new additions, the war movie Full Metal Jacket, 2000's How the Grinch Stole Christmas, M. Night Shyamalan's The Sixth Sense, and the David Fincher film Zodiac all debut on June 1, according to Uproxx. The Netflix original series Orange is the New Black returns for its fifth season on June 9, while the Netflix original movie involving a giant pig creature, Okja, starring Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Giancarlo Espositio premieres on June 28.
As for what's on the way out, movies that I enjoy maybe more than I should, D2: The Mighty Ducks and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, leave on June 1, alongside The Blair Witch Project and This Is Spinal Tap.
You can see a full rundown of what's coming to and leaving Netflix in June below, as rounded up and compiled by Uproxx.
June 1
- 1 Night (2016)
- 13 Going on 30 (2004)
- Amor.com (Love.com)
- Arrow: Season 5 (2016)
- Burlesque (2017)
- Catfight (2016)
- Catwoman (2004)
- Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All
- Days of Grace (2011)
- Devil’s Bride (2016)
- Full Metal Jacket (1987)
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- Intersection: Season 2 (2016)
- Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson (2016)
- Little Boxes (2016)
- Mutant Busters: Season 2 (2016)
- My Left Foot (1989)
- Off Camera with Sam Jones: Series 3 (2015)
- Playing It Cool (2014)
- Rounders (1998)
- Spring (Primavera) (2016)
- The 100: Season 4 (2016)
- The Ant Bully (2006)
- The Bucket List (2007)
- The Queen (2006)
- The Sixth Sense (1999)
- Vice (2015)
- West Coast Customs: Season 3 (2013)
- Yarn (2016)
- Young Frankenstein (1974)
- Zodiac (2007)
June 2
- Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2 (2016)
- Flaked: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Inspector Gadget: Season 3 — Netflix Original
- Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016)
- Lucid Dream — Netflix Original Film
- Saving Banksy (2014)
- The Homecoming: Collection (2015)
June 3
- Acapulco La vida va (2017)
- Blue Gold: American Jeans (2017)
- Headshot (2016)
- Three (2016)
- Tunnel (2016)
- War on Everyone (2016)
June 4
- Turn Washington’s Spies: Season 3 (2016)
June 5
- Suite Française (2014)
June 7
- Disturbing the Peace (2016)
- Dreamworks’ Trolls (2016)
June 9
- My Only Love Song: Season 1 — Netflix Original
- Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 — Netflix Original
- Shimmer Lake — Netflix Original Film
June 10
- Black Snow (Nieve Negra) (2017)
- Daughters of the Dust (1991)
- Havenhurst (2017)
- Sword Master (2016)
June 13
- Oh, Hello On Broadway — Netflix Original
June 14
- Quantico: Season 2 (2016)
June 15
- Marco Luque: Tamo Junto — Netflix Original
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4 (2016)
- Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance (2015)
June 16
- Aquarius: Season 2 (2016)
- Counterpunch — Netflix Original
- El Chapo: Season 1 (2017)
- The Ranch: Part 3 — Netflix Original
- World of Winx: Season 2 — Netflix Original
June 16
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13 (2016)
- Scandal: Season 6 (2016)
- The Stanford Prison Experiment (2015)
June 18
- Shooter: Season 1 (2016)
June 20
- Amar Akbar & Tony (2015)
- Disney’s Moana (2016)
- Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time — Netflix Original
June 21
- Baby Daddy: Season 6 (2017)
- Young & Hungry: Season 5 (2017)
June 23
- American Anarchist (2016)
- Free Rein: Season 1 — Netflix Original
- GLOW: Season 1 — Netflix Original
- Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press — Netflix Original
- You Get Me — Netflix Original Film
June 26
No Escape (2015)
June 27
- Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire — Netflix Original
June 28
- Okja — Netflix Original Film
June 30
- Chef & My Fridge: Collection (2014)
- Gypsy: Season 1 — Netflix Original
- It’s Only the End of the World (2016)
- Little Witch Academia: Season 1 — Netflix Original
- The Weekend (2016)
Leaving Netflix June 2017
June 1
- D2: The Mighty Ducks
- Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
- Heterosexual Jill
- House of Wax
- Kidnapped
- Knuckleball!
- Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim: Season 1
- L’Auberge Espagnole
- Serendipity
- The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Good Guys: Season 1
- The Hustler
- The Little Rascals
- The Prince & Me
- The Teacher Who Defied Hitler
- The Three Musketeers
- The Way of the Dragon
- This Is Spinal Tap
- Two Step
- We Are the Giant
June 6
- Private Practice: Seasons 1 – 6
June 8
- Xenia
June 9
- 4:44: Last Day on Earth
- Farewell Herr Schwarz
- Free the Nipple
- Remote Area Medical
- Secrets: The Sphinx
- Tough Being Loved by Jerks
June 14
- Bob the Builder: Season 1
- Boys Of Abu Ghraib
June 15
- The Lazarus Project
June 16
- Jane Eyre
June 19
- Daddy’s Home
- Grand Piano
- The Right Kind of Wrong
June 23
- Jimmy Goes to Nollywood
June 24
- Agent F.O.X.
- Breath of the Gods
- Dragon Guardians
June 29
- CSI: NY: Seasons 1 – 8
June 30
- Killer Couples: Season 1
- Killer in the Family: Season 1
- Murder Files: Season 1
- Murder on the Social Network
- My Online Bride
Join the conversation