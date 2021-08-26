Netflix Gaming Kicks Off With Limited Test Featuring Two Stranger Things Games In Poland

Streaming giant Netflix is getting into gaming, and the company has begun to test its services with a limited rollout in Poland. Subscribers in Poland on Android devices can now play two games, Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3, by launching them from within the Netflix app.

Based on the screenshots shared on social media, the Netflix app takes you to the Google Play store where you can install either of the games. The test isn't available on iOS.

Let’s talk Netflix and gaming.

Today members in Poland can try Netflix mobile gaming on Android with two games, Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. It’s very, very early days and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is the first step. https://t.co/yOl44PGY0r — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 26, 2021

Here’s what you can expect:

- No ads

- No in-app purchases

- Games included with your Netflix membership

We’ll keep you updated as we explore what gaming looks like on Netflix. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/IvoEw4sTgQ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 26, 2021

As announced previously, these games have no ads and no in-app purchases. The games are included as part of your existing Netflix membership.

The streaming company also stressed that it's "very, very early days" for its gaming projects. "We've got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is a first step," Netflix said. "We'll keep you updated as we explore what gaming looks like on Netflix. Stay tuned."

Stranger Things: 1984 is a retro-themed action adventure game that is modeled after games from the '80s. You solve puzzles and collect Eggos throughout Hawkins. Stranger Things 3: The Game, meanwhile, is a companion piece to that season that also has a retro art style and two-player local co-op. Both games are free and can be download on Android and iOS.

Netflix confirmed plans to get into gaming following the news that it hired former Electronic Arts and Zynga executive Mike Verdu to lead the effort. Clearly, it's still early days for Netflix's push into gaming, and we still don't know how deep Netflix plans to go.