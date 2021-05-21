Xur Location Trials Rewards Fortnite Sandcastle Fortnite NBA Skins New TimeSplitters Game Iron Banner Quest 411

Netflix Confirms It's Doing More "Interactive Entertainment"

New signs suggest that Netflix is staffing up to expand its efforts in games.

By on

Comments

For years, Netflix has hinted that it may be looking to dabble in the games industry, although only a small handful of projects have come of it. This week, a new report suggests that the video streaming giant is staffing up to expand its games effort more significantly.

According to The Information, Netflix has begun recruiting for an executive to lead future video game initiatives. The company has sought out senior figures in the games industry, and it has discussed creating services similar to Apple Arcade. It has also decided that, like its video service, the potential video game service will not have ads.

Click To Unmute
  1. Overwatch 2 Push Gameplay Reveal - Rome (5v5)
  2. Overwatch 2 | PvP New Maps and Changes Livestream
  3. Overwatch 2 Monte Carlo Map & Gameplay Reveal
  4. Overwatch 2 New Hero Looks
  5. Overwatch Rio Gameplay Reveal (5v5)
  6. Overwatch 2 Push Gameplay - Toronto (5v5)
  7. Overwatch 2 New York Gameplay (5v5)
  8. 5v5 Coming to Overwatch 2 - Devs Breakdown PVP Changes
  9. 10 Minutes of Just Die Already Old People Mayhem Gameplay
  10. What We Want From Titanfall 3
  11. 25 Minutes Of My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero Gameplay
  12. 10 Minutes Of The Last Of Us Part II PS5 60FPS Gameplay

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch - Official Trailer

Netflix seems to confirm its intention to put more focus on games shortly after the news started making the rounds.

“Our members value the variety and quality of our content. It’s why we’ve continually expanded our offering--from series to documentaries, film, local language originals and reality TV," Netflix told GameSpot. "Members also enjoy engaging more directly with stories they love--through interactive shows like Bandersnatch and You v. Wild, or games based on Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel and To All the Boys. So we’re excited to do more with interactive entertainment”.

Netflix has long given signs that it's interested in games. As recently as April, Netflix executives hinted during its earnings call that more investment in interactive media may be coming. It's had interest in games for at least a decade, but the company has also acknowledged in the past that running games services is a challenge.

To date, Netflix has worked on a few high-profile interactive media projects. In 2018, the company helped produce Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, a choose-your-own-path film that's basically an FMV game; it's published a handful of other interactive films since then. Netflix also worked on adapting Stranger Things into a game for other platforms.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Netflix News & Announcements
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)