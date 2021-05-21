Netflix Confirms It's Doing More "Interactive Entertainment"

For years, Netflix has hinted that it may be looking to dabble in the games industry, although only a small handful of projects have come of it. This week, a new report suggests that the video streaming giant is staffing up to expand its games effort more significantly.

According to The Information, Netflix has begun recruiting for an executive to lead future video game initiatives. The company has sought out senior figures in the games industry, and it has discussed creating services similar to Apple Arcade. It has also decided that, like its video service, the potential video game service will not have ads.

Netflix seems to confirm its intention to put more focus on games shortly after the news started making the rounds.

“Our members value the variety and quality of our content. It’s why we’ve continually expanded our offering--from series to documentaries, film, local language originals and reality TV," Netflix told GameSpot. "Members also enjoy engaging more directly with stories they love--through interactive shows like Bandersnatch and You v. Wild, or games based on Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel and To All the Boys. So we’re excited to do more with interactive entertainment”.

Netflix has long given signs that it's interested in games. As recently as April, Netflix executives hinted during its earnings call that more investment in interactive media may be coming. It's had interest in games for at least a decade, but the company has also acknowledged in the past that running games services is a challenge.

To date, Netflix has worked on a few high-profile interactive media projects. In 2018, the company helped produce Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, a choose-your-own-path film that's basically an FMV game; it's published a handful of other interactive films since then. Netflix also worked on adapting Stranger Things into a game for other platforms.