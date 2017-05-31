Netflix CEO Explains Why He Wants To Cancel More Shows

It's not every day that the CEO of a company announces that they want to cancel more of their products, but that's the case today with the chief of Netflix.

Reed Hastings, who founded Netflix, told CNBC (via IGN) that Netflix should invest in riskier shows, which would in turn lead to more cancellations if they don't work out. Trying new things is incredibly important, Hastings said, pointing to a show like 13 Reasons Why, which was highly controversial and very popular, leading to a second second coming up.

"Our hit ratio is way too high right now," Hastings said. "We've canceled very few shows. I'm always pushing the content team, we have to take more risk, you have to try more crazy things. Because we should have a higher cancel rate overall."

"Because then, what you get is you get some winners that are just unbelievable winners like 13 Reasons Why. And you know, it surprised us, too. I mean, it was a great show, but we didn't realise just how it would catch on."

The Get Down was the first Netflix original series that was not renewed for a second season. Additionally, Marco Polo was scrapped after two seasons. Another Netflix original, Bloodline, is ending after its current Season 3.

What do you make of Hastings' comments? Let us know in the comments below!