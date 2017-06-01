Netflix Cancels Sense8 After Two Seasons

Netflix's original show Sense8 is no more. The network announced today that it has canceled the series after two seasons.

"After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the Sense8 cluster is coming to an end," Netflix VP of original content Cindy Holland said, as reported by Variety."It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kick ass, and outright unforgettable. Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world. We thank Lana, Lilly, Joe and Grant for their vision, and the entire cast and crew for their craftsmanship and commitment."

Sense8 was created by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, who directed The Matrix, alongside Michael Straczynski (Changeling, Thor). The show focused on eight characters from around the globe who see a "violent vision" and are connected by it.

It's the second show that Netflix has canceled in as many months, following the cancellation of The Get Down in April. Netflix has also canceled Marco Polo and Bloodline.

The Sense8 Twitter account acknowledged the cancellation news in a tweet today, thanking fans for their support. "Sensates forever," the tweet says.

Thank you for being a part of our journey. Sensates forever. pic.twitter.com/SClwiY3rwy — Sense8 (@sense8) June 1, 2017

Speaking this week, Netflix founder Reed Hastings said he wants his team to cancel more shows because that demonstrates the company is trying risky projects.