Netflix Cancels House Of Cards Amid Kevin Spacey Controversy

Netflix has canceled its political drama House of Cards in the wake of sexual assault controversy surrounding main actor Kevin Spacey. Netflix and production company Media Rights Capital said in a joint statement today that they are "deeply troubled" by the revelations by Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances on him in 1986 when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. The show is currently filming its sixth season to air in 2018, which is to be its last, apparently.

"In response to last night's revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported," reads a line from the statement. "As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time."

Rapp told BuzzFeed that he attended a party at Spacey's Manhattan apartment in 1986 where Spacey picked up Rapp, put him on a bed, and climbed on top of him. "I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually," Rapp said.

According to Deadline, Netflix and Media Rights Capital were looking to cancel House of Cards "a while ago" before today's announcement. Spacey put out a statement on Twitter in which he said he is "beyond horrified" to hear about Rapp's story. Spacey said he does not recall the encounter, but acknowledges that, "If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour."

Spacey, who won an Oscar for American Beauty and The Usual Suspects, also used his statement to address his personal life. "As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man," Spacey said.

Deadline reports that the new Netflix Gore Vidal movie, starring Spacey in the title role, might also be canceled in the wake of these allegations.

House of Cards, which also stars Robin Wright, kicked off Netflix's huge original programming push back in 2013. Netflix doesn't release viewership numbers, but they have been good enough to keep the show going through six seasons. The sixth season will premiere in 2018.