Netflix Cancels Another Show

Netflix has canceled another show. According to Deadline, the streaming network announced this week that it won't renew the comedy Girlboss for a second season, meaning it's canceled.

The show, which was written and produced by Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon, had just one season. The 13-episode season premiered on April 21. It was produced by Charlize Theron's production company, Denver & Delilah.

Girlboss starred Britt Robertson as a character, Sophia Amoruso, who refused to grow up, starting her own vintage clothing company. The story is inspired by the book by Amoruso, who founded the real-world fashion brand Nasty Gal, which became a multi-million dollar venture.

The co-stars in Girlboss include Ellie Reed (Annie), Alphonso McAuley (Dax), Johnny Simmons (Shane), and Dean Norris (Jay).

Last month, Netflix founder Reed Hastings said the company should invest in riskier shows, which would in turn lead to more cancellations if they don't work out. Trying new things is incredibly important, Hastings said.

"Our hit ratio is way too high right now," Hastings said. "We've canceled very few shows. I'm always pushing the content team, we have to take more risk, you have to try more crazy things. Because we should have a higher cancel rate overall."

Some of the shows that Netflix has canceled include The Get Down, Marco Polo, Bloodline, and Sense8.