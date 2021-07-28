Netflix Buys Another Big Movie, This Time It's Will Smith's Fast & Loose From Deadpool 2 Director

Netflix has made another big move, scooping up the global rights to a new action movie starring Will Smith that will be directed by John Wick and Deadpool's David Leitch. The movie is called Fast & Loose, as was reported earlier this year.

According to Deadline, "every major player" was in the mix to buy the rights to Fast & Loose, but Netflix won out in the end.

Fast & Loose tells the story of a criminal organization leader John Riley, played by Smith, who suffers memory loss after an attack. He then reunites with his crew but things are not how he remembers. The script was written by Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber (Battleship, The Meg).

Here is the rest of the synopsis for the film:

"When John Riley (Smith) wakes up in Tijuana after being left for dead with absolutely no memory, he follows a string of clues to uncover his identity discovering he's been living two different lives: one, as a super-successful crime kingpin, surrounded by beautiful women, expensive toys, and a lavish lifestyle, and the other as an undercover CIA agent, but with a puny salary, no family or home life whatsoever, and zero trappings of success. The problem is, he can't remember which of these two personas is his true identity, and, more importantly, which life he really wants to live."

Smith has a number of other upcoming projects in the works, including the slavery film Emancipation for Apple TV+. As for Leitch, he is directing the star-studded Bullet Train movie, but has dropped out of directing the adaptation of Ubisoft's The Division.