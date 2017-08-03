Netflix Announces 12 New Anime Series (And A Godzilla Movie)

Netflix has announced 13 anime that are slated to come to the streaming service starting next year.

Among the most notable is Devilman Crybaby, based on the classic series by Go Nagai. The series, which will consist of 10 episodes, tells the story of a world taken over by an ancient race of demons and will launch in Spring 2018. Watch the trailer below.

Another series to look out for is A.I.C.O. Incarnation, produced by Bones (My Hero Academia). Netflix describes the anime: "15-year-old Aiko Tachibana, who lost her family in the Burst [accident], learns something unbelievable from Yuya Kanzaki, a new student at her school. A secret is hidden within her body, and the answer to the puzzle lies at the 'Primary Point' that was the center of the Burst." The series will get 12 episodes and debut in Spring 2018; check out the teaser trailer.

One interesting series is Cannon Busters, created by The Boondocks co-director LeSean Thomas. It follows a droid, a discarded maintenance robot, and a fugitive and will get 12 episodes. This announcement follows Thomas' partnership with Crunchyroll for another series, Children of Ether.

The other anime announced include:

B: The Beginning - crime thriller that debuts Spring 2018 with 12 episodes made by Production I.G. (Ghost in the Shell)

Sword Gai: the Animation - action fantasy debuting Spring 2018

Lost Song - fantasy series with 12 episodes slated for 2018

Rilakkuma Series - 13-episode series based on the popular mascot character

Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya - 12 episodes based on the popular '80s manga

Baki - 26 episodes based on the classic martial arts manga

Kakegurui - a gambling-themed series that will premiere in 2018 (watch the trailer)

Fate/Apocrypha - 25-episode season as part of the popular Fate series, premiering November 7 in North America and December 2 in Japan

Children of the Whales - "a world covered by oceans of sand" debuting in 2018

Netflix also announced a Godzilla animated film. Though we didn't get a trailer, we know it takes place in a harsh future where Godzilla has dominated for 20,000 years.

In other anime news, a Persona 5 anime adaptation was recently announced and is set to air in Japan in 2018.