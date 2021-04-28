The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
NES Classic Back In Stock For $50 At Nintendo Store
You can grab a refurbished NES Classic Edition direct from Nintendo right now for way less than third-party resellers.
The NES Classic Edition still tends to be difficult to find in the wild, but you can grab a refurbished unit now and get a slight discount to boot. The Nintendo Store is selling refurbished units of the retro console for $50, which is a great price considering the NES Classic routinely sells for more on eBay. Considering you typically can only get the NES Classic from third-party sellers, we imagine the Nintendo Store will sell out fairly quickly.
The NES Classic Edition looks like a miniaturized version of the Nintendo Entertainment System first released in the 1980s, complete with a retro-style controller modeled after the original. It comes pre-installed with 30 games including the three Super Mario Bros. games, The Legend of Zelda, Mega Man 2, and Super Contra.
NES Classic Edition Refurbished
$50
The system is sold as an Authentic Nintendo Refurbished unit, which means it comes with a one-year warranty and a guarantee that it will be fully functional. Nintendo does note that refurbished units may have minor cosmetic blemishes.
The NES Classic Edition launched in 2016 and it was an instant breakout success, prompting plenty of other companies to create their own retro mini-consoles. Nintendo ultimately chose to discontinue production and shortly after came out with the SNES Classic Edition, modeled after the Super Nintendo system.
NES Classic Edition Games
- Balloon Fight
- Castlevania
- Donkey Kong
- Double Dragon II: The Revenge
- Dr. Mario
- Excitebike
- Galaga
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins
- Gradius
- Ice Climber
- Kirby's Adventure
- Mario Bros.
- Mega Man 2
- Metroid
- Ninja Gaiden
- Pac-Man
- Super Contra
- Super Mario Bros.
- Super Mario Bros. 2
- Super Mario Bros. 3
- The Legend of Zelda
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
