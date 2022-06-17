Nerf Unveils New Mascot Guaranteed To Haunt Your Dreams Or Clean Your Floors

Nerf, the company known for its blasters that fire soft, foam darts at targets, now has its very own mascot named Murph. Hasbro, Nerf's parent company, unveiled a new mascot, which is supposed to embody the fun and active play brand.

Debuting the "Unleash the play in you" campaign, Murph is intended to drive home the fun and delight Nerf has brought to people over the years. However, the mascot is a bit terrifying and reminiscent of the boy made of teeth from Channel Zero.

Warning: The images below may give you nightmares, slightly sting if launched at you by a Nerf blaster, or be used on messed on your kitchen tile.

Gallery

Murph is made from Nerf darts, what looks like to be a pair of gigantic Vans, and a bright orange jersey. Other images revealed in the press release include Murph playing with new summer products: Motoblitz Blaster, Eaglepoint RD-8 Blaster, Commander RD-6 Blaster, Armorstrike Dart Blaster, Raptor-Slash Dart Blaster, Fate XXII-100 Blaster, and Super Soaker Hydro Frenzy Blaster. Also, there's an image of Murph with a gold chain.

"For over 50 years, NERF has remained an unrivaled category leader in action-based performance toys, and the brand continues to expand through innovative products, digital and gaming offerings, licensed partnerships, sports collaborations, in-person experiences and much more, giving consumers a variety of unique ways to experience the brand," said Adam Kleinman, SVP & GM, Nerf, Hasbro. "The launch of Murph is a testament to the success of Hasbro’s Brand Blueprint strategy and turning Nerf into the social, active play brand it is seen as today. We are thrilled to introduce Murph to fans, a mascot that represents the playful spirit that lives inside us all and is unleashed through Nerf."

Whether you're looking to inspire yourself to get out there and play or dust your fan that you've neglected for years, Murph is your new Nerf mascot, so fire away. However, if he ever gives you a puzzle box and begins to talk about suffering, run for your life.