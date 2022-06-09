Neon White Is Releases On PC And Switch June 16
Summer Game Fest Live brought a new trailer and release date for Neon White.
A new Neon White trailer was revealed at the Summer Game Fest Live. It will come out on June 16 for both PC and Switch. Neon White is a single-player fast-paced FPS game where you play as an assassin from hell who kills demons for a chance to make it into heaven.
The trailer shows off a montage of your character killing demons and then falling into a body of water, explaining what Neons are. It then continues back to a montage showcasing characters and items that players will find throughout the game.
Demon slaying? Assassins from hell? Count us in! This is @PlayNeonWhite… #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/P5CGamDWqM— Summer Game Fest - Today (@summergamefest) June 9, 2022
Neon White was first announced on February 17, 2021, and will have music by Machine Girl.
