Need For Speed's New Cop Chase Trailer Shows Off The Police's Arsenal

If you think back on past Need For Speed games, chances are good that you remember high-speed cop chases from installments like Hot Pursuit and Most Wanted. Today at Gamescom, EA gave a look at Need For Speed Payback's police chases, and they look more intense than ever.

EA released a new trailer that gives an idea of what you can expect when the cops catch sight of you in the game. The company promises that the police will be "more aggressive than ever before," assisted by better AI that lets them move with greater coordination. Check out the video above.

As with previous Need For Speeds, the cops have a variety of tools at their disposal to take you down. These include giant armored Rhinos, helicopters, and spike strips, among others. The longer the chase, the more advanced equipment that they'll deploy.

EA also revealed that the game will feature a car that won't go on sale in real life until months after Need For Speed's launch on November 10. Payback will be available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. For more from Gamescom, check out our hub.