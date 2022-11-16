Need For Speed Unbound's Licensed Soundtrack Is All About Global Hip-Hop

Developer Criterion is looking to shine a spotlight on international artists with Need for Speed Unbound's soundtrack.

By on

Comments

Like previous games in the series, Need for Speed Unbound will feature an official soundtrack of licensed tracks for when you get tired of hearing your wheels perform a burning rubber concerto. There'll be more than 70 tracks in Need for Speed Unbound, with the playlist including A$AP Rocky, Kelvin Krash, Slowthai, Smooky MarGielaa, Thoto, and more in a collection inspired by global hip-hop artists.

"The most immediate thing that players will notice is the emphasis on global expressions of hip-hop," senior brand manager Chase Straight explained in a Need for Speed blog post. "Nearly half of our soundtrack is non-English, putting a spotlight on art and artists that are making waves in their region of the world that we hope to give a global platform to."

Click To Unmute
  1. Season 01 Battle Pass Trailer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2.0
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC Confirmed To Be Paid | GameSpot News
  3. Warzone 2.0 Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
  4. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Everything to Know
  5. First 21 Minutes Bendy and the Dark Revival Gameplay
  6. Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet Official Overview Trailer
  7. Sonic Frontiers x Monster Hunter Collab Pack Trailer
  8. Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet – Overview Trailer
  9. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - Maverick NieR Replicant Bundle Trailer
  10. World of Warcraft - Dragonflight Launch Cinematic "Take to the Skies"
  11. Hell On Wheels - Prequel Shorts | Marvel's Midnight Suns
  12. The Oregon Trail - Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Need for Speed Unbound - Risk & Reward Gameplay Trailer

Beyond the licensed tracks, there'll also be an original score composed by French electronic and hip-hop producer Brodinski. Games audio director Nathaniel Daw added that the game's various musical contributions are designed to amply its connection to street racing culture, while also injecting energy into each race with precision timing.

Need for Speed Unbound playlist

A$AP Ant, A$AP RockyThe God Hour
A$AP Ferg feat. A$AP RockyShabba
A$AP RockyBabushka Boi
A$AP RockyPalace
A$AP RockyShittin Me
Alina PashВоїн
Alison WonderlandEyes Closed
Amir ObeWISH YOU WELL
Ammar 808 ft. Kali DassEy Paavi
Anna LunoeIce Cream (feat. Nakamura Minami)
Ash-B ft. MckdaddyBOOTY
Balming TigerKolo Kolo (ft. Omega Sapien, bj wnjn)(prod. Unsinkable)
BicepApricots
Big Hass, Taffyraps, Little G Fresh, Rann, Medusa TN, Nayomi & Big MoeArab Femcee Cypher
Bizarrap & Villano AntillanoVillano Antillano: BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 51
Bonez MC & AK AUSSERKONTROLLEIn meinem Benz
BotanyShe Will Be
Brodinski ft. Peewee LongwaySplit
BukuFront To Back
Charli XCXTrophy
clipping.Check the Lock
CristaleMilitant
Danger Mouse & Black Thought (feat. A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels)Strangers
Diplo ft. Lil Yachty & SantigoldWorry No More
DIVINEPunya Paap
Ecko BazzMmaso
Eliza LegzdinaCurse 4 U (Joo Joo)
GrebzНесправедливо
Higher BrothersEmpire
ICYTWATEyez on Em
IDK & KaytranadaTaco
JMK$Sxuthside
JP THE WAVYNeo Gal Wop
KALUSH feat. alyona alyonaГори (Gory)
Kasien, Kelvin KrashTIME
Kelvin Krash & COUCOU CHLOETHIEF IN THE NIGHT
Kidd KennVroom Vroom
KOKOKO!Azo Toke
Lil EazzyyForever Been Steppin’
Lous and The Yakuza, Sfera EbbastaJe ne sais pas
Maxo Kream ft. Tyler The CreatorBIG PERSONA
MILKBLOOD, PVRISWICKED
Moksi, LexBlazeShout Like
Mura Masablessing me w/ Pa Salieu & Skillibeng
Mura Masa, slowthaiDeal Wiv It
ODZ, Ivory, SlowfaceTAPPAT DET HELT
Oki ft. GedzSIRI
Oliver Olson, GibbsTłoki
Payday, Danny BrownVampire
PépeLife Signs - Roll Mix
Playboi CartiSlay3r
poutyfaceHEY NEIGHBOR!
Princess NokiaVersace Hottie
Rico Nasty ft. Flo MilliMoney
RozzmaHout
SCHAutobahn
Shirin David, Kitty KatBe a Hoe/Break a Hoe
ShygirlSLIME
SlikbackAscension
Smooky MarGielaaStay "100"
Space 92The Door
Steff da Campo, SMACKRenegade
StrategyCarbon Footprint
Terror JrFun
The SynaptikTared
ThotoSP*** OUT
Tkay MaidzaWhere Is My Mind?
Tohji, Loota, BrodinskiYodaka
Tokischa, ROSALÍALinda
Tommy CashRacked
Tropkillaz, Rincon Sapiência, ClauDame Mais
UMEKCryptic Speech

Need for Speed Unbound launches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 2, and looks set to be a visual departure from previous entries in the racing franchise. The anime-influenced graphics can be enhanced with graffiti-like driving effects and you'll also be able to create four-wheeled crimes against art with the game's customization tools.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Need for Speed Unbound
PC
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)