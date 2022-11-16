Need For Speed Unbound's Licensed Soundtrack Is All About Global Hip-Hop
Developer Criterion is looking to shine a spotlight on international artists with Need for Speed Unbound's soundtrack.
Like previous games in the series, Need for Speed Unbound will feature an official soundtrack of licensed tracks for when you get tired of hearing your wheels perform a burning rubber concerto. There'll be more than 70 tracks in Need for Speed Unbound, with the playlist including A$AP Rocky, Kelvin Krash, Slowthai, Smooky MarGielaa, Thoto, and more in a collection inspired by global hip-hop artists.
"The most immediate thing that players will notice is the emphasis on global expressions of hip-hop," senior brand manager Chase Straight explained in a Need for Speed blog post. "Nearly half of our soundtrack is non-English, putting a spotlight on art and artists that are making waves in their region of the world that we hope to give a global platform to."
Beyond the licensed tracks, there'll also be an original score composed by French electronic and hip-hop producer Brodinski. Games audio director Nathaniel Daw added that the game's various musical contributions are designed to amply its connection to street racing culture, while also injecting energy into each race with precision timing.
Need for Speed Unbound playlist
|A$AP Ant, A$AP Rocky
|The God Hour
|A$AP Ferg feat. A$AP Rocky
|Shabba
|A$AP Rocky
|Babushka Boi
|A$AP Rocky
|Palace
|A$AP Rocky
|Shittin Me
|Alina Pash
|Воїн
|Alison Wonderland
|Eyes Closed
|Amir Obe
|WISH YOU WELL
|Ammar 808 ft. Kali Dass
|Ey Paavi
|Anna Lunoe
|Ice Cream (feat. Nakamura Minami)
|Ash-B ft. Mckdaddy
|BOOTY
|Balming Tiger
|Kolo Kolo (ft. Omega Sapien, bj wnjn)(prod. Unsinkable)
|Bicep
|Apricots
|Big Hass, Taffyraps, Little G Fresh, Rann, Medusa TN, Nayomi & Big Moe
|Arab Femcee Cypher
|Bizarrap & Villano Antillano
|Villano Antillano: BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 51
|Bonez MC & AK AUSSERKONTROLLE
|In meinem Benz
|Botany
|She Will Be
|Brodinski ft. Peewee Longway
|Split
|Buku
|Front To Back
|Charli XCX
|Trophy
|clipping.
|Check the Lock
|Cristale
|Militant
|Danger Mouse & Black Thought (feat. A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels)
|Strangers
|Diplo ft. Lil Yachty & Santigold
|Worry No More
|DIVINE
|Punya Paap
|Ecko Bazz
|Mmaso
|Eliza Legzdina
|Curse 4 U (Joo Joo)
|Grebz
|Несправедливо
|Higher Brothers
|Empire
|ICYTWAT
|Eyez on Em
|IDK & Kaytranada
|Taco
|JMK$
|Sxuthside
|JP THE WAVY
|Neo Gal Wop
|KALUSH feat. alyona alyona
|Гори (Gory)
|Kasien, Kelvin Krash
|TIME
|Kelvin Krash & COUCOU CHLOE
|THIEF IN THE NIGHT
|Kidd Kenn
|Vroom Vroom
|KOKOKO!
|Azo Toke
|Lil Eazzyy
|Forever Been Steppin’
|Lous and The Yakuza, Sfera Ebbasta
|Je ne sais pas
|Maxo Kream ft. Tyler The Creator
|BIG PERSONA
|MILKBLOOD, PVRIS
|WICKED
|Moksi, LexBlaze
|Shout Like
|Mura Masa
|blessing me w/ Pa Salieu & Skillibeng
|Mura Masa, slowthai
|Deal Wiv It
|ODZ, Ivory, Slowface
|TAPPAT DET HELT
|Oki ft. Gedz
|SIRI
|Oliver Olson, Gibbs
|Tłoki
|Payday, Danny Brown
|Vampire
|Pépe
|Life Signs - Roll Mix
|Playboi Carti
|Slay3r
|poutyface
|HEY NEIGHBOR!
|Princess Nokia
|Versace Hottie
|Rico Nasty ft. Flo Milli
|Money
|Rozzma
|Hout
|SCH
|Autobahn
|Shirin David, Kitty Kat
|Be a Hoe/Break a Hoe
|Shygirl
|SLIME
|Slikback
|Ascension
|Smooky MarGielaa
|Stay "100"
|Space 92
|The Door
|Steff da Campo, SMACK
|Renegade
|Strategy
|Carbon Footprint
|Terror Jr
|Fun
|The Synaptik
|Tared
|Thoto
|SP*** OUT
|Tkay Maidza
|Where Is My Mind?
|Tohji, Loota, Brodinski
|Yodaka
|Tokischa, ROSALÍA
|Linda
|Tommy Cash
|Racked
|Tropkillaz, Rincon Sapiência, Clau
|Dame Mais
|UMEK
|Cryptic Speech
Need for Speed Unbound launches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 2, and looks set to be a visual departure from previous entries in the racing franchise. The anime-influenced graphics can be enhanced with graffiti-like driving effects and you'll also be able to create four-wheeled crimes against art with the game's customization tools.
