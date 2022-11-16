Need For Speed Unbound's Licensed Soundtrack Is All About Global Hip-Hop

Like previous games in the series, Need for Speed Unbound will feature an official soundtrack of licensed tracks for when you get tired of hearing your wheels perform a burning rubber concerto. There'll be more than 70 tracks in Need for Speed Unbound, with the playlist including A$AP Rocky, Kelvin Krash, Slowthai, Smooky MarGielaa, Thoto, and more in a collection inspired by global hip-hop artists.

"The most immediate thing that players will notice is the emphasis on global expressions of hip-hop," senior brand manager Chase Straight explained in a Need for Speed blog post. "Nearly half of our soundtrack is non-English, putting a spotlight on art and artists that are making waves in their region of the world that we hope to give a global platform to."

Beyond the licensed tracks, there'll also be an original score composed by French electronic and hip-hop producer Brodinski. Games audio director Nathaniel Daw added that the game's various musical contributions are designed to amply its connection to street racing culture, while also injecting energy into each race with precision timing.

Need for Speed Unbound playlist

A$AP Ant, A$AP Rocky The God Hour A$AP Ferg feat. A$AP Rocky Shabba A$AP Rocky Babushka Boi A$AP Rocky Palace A$AP Rocky Shittin Me Alina Pash Воїн Alison Wonderland Eyes Closed Amir Obe WISH YOU WELL Ammar 808 ft. Kali Dass Ey Paavi Anna Lunoe Ice Cream (feat. Nakamura Minami) Ash-B ft. Mckdaddy BOOTY Balming Tiger Kolo Kolo (ft. Omega Sapien, bj wnjn)(prod. Unsinkable) Bicep Apricots Big Hass, Taffyraps, Little G Fresh, Rann, Medusa TN, Nayomi & Big Moe Arab Femcee Cypher Bizarrap & Villano Antillano Villano Antillano: BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 51 Bonez MC & AK AUSSERKONTROLLE In meinem Benz Botany She Will Be Brodinski ft. Peewee Longway Split Buku Front To Back Charli XCX Trophy clipping. Check the Lock Cristale Militant Danger Mouse & Black Thought (feat. A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels) Strangers Diplo ft. Lil Yachty & Santigold Worry No More DIVINE Punya Paap Ecko Bazz Mmaso Eliza Legzdina Curse 4 U (Joo Joo) Grebz Несправедливо Higher Brothers Empire ICYTWAT Eyez on Em IDK & Kaytranada Taco JMK$ Sxuthside JP THE WAVY Neo Gal Wop KALUSH feat. alyona alyona Гори (Gory) Kasien, Kelvin Krash TIME Kelvin Krash & COUCOU CHLOE THIEF IN THE NIGHT Kidd Kenn Vroom Vroom KOKOKO! Azo Toke Lil Eazzyy Forever Been Steppin’ Lous and The Yakuza, Sfera Ebbasta Je ne sais pas Maxo Kream ft. Tyler The Creator BIG PERSONA MILKBLOOD, PVRIS WICKED Moksi, LexBlaze Shout Like Mura Masa blessing me w/ Pa Salieu & Skillibeng Mura Masa, slowthai Deal Wiv It ODZ, Ivory, Slowface TAPPAT DET HELT Oki ft. Gedz SIRI Oliver Olson, Gibbs Tłoki Payday, Danny Brown Vampire Pépe Life Signs - Roll Mix Playboi Carti Slay3r poutyface HEY NEIGHBOR! Princess Nokia Versace Hottie Rico Nasty ft. Flo Milli Money Rozzma Hout SCH Autobahn Shirin David, Kitty Kat Be a Hoe/Break a Hoe Shygirl SLIME Slikback Ascension Smooky MarGielaa Stay "100" Space 92 The Door Steff da Campo, SMACK Renegade Strategy Carbon Footprint Terror Jr Fun The Synaptik Tared Thoto SP*** OUT Tkay Maidza Where Is My Mind? Tohji, Loota, Brodinski Yodaka Tokischa, ROSALÍA Linda Tommy Cash Racked Tropkillaz, Rincon Sapiência, Clau Dame Mais UMEK Cryptic Speech

Need for Speed Unbound launches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 2, and looks set to be a visual departure from previous entries in the racing franchise. The anime-influenced graphics can be enhanced with graffiti-like driving effects and you'll also be able to create four-wheeled crimes against art with the game's customization tools.