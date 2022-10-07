Need For Speed Unbound Has Over 140 Cars To Collect And Customize

Need for Speed Unbound races onto PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on December 2, and it's bringing dozens of vehicles with it. EA has confirmed that there'll be 143 cars to collect and customize, with the list of available vehicles being a mix of iconic racing machines and modern monsters.

Over on EA's website, the list is a dream collection of power and performance. Nissan has plenty of representation here with its cult-classic Skyline and Silvia, the reliable Mitsubishi Lancer will have you easily burning rubber around corners, and Aston Martin's classy Volante makes an appearance.

If you're a masochist, you can even take the horrible 1967 VW Beetle into races, and for a much better option, there's a rich selection of BMW, Ferrari, and Mercedes cars to try out and customize. If you'd prefer some classic American horsepower, you can always conquer a straight line with a 1969 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat or a modern Ford Mustang. Just watch out for those tricky things on the road that are known as corners.

Need for Speed Unbound might just be one of the most distinct entries in the long-running series, thanks to its cel-shaded visuals that make it look like a high-speed anime series. Burnout developer Criterion is developing this game, and it'll be skipping last-gen consoles when it launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Players will attempt to win The Grand, the ultimate street racing challenge in Lakeshore, collecting cars and using them as a canvas to show off their personal style on the streets.

Need for Speed Unbound car list

Acura NSX 2017 Acura RSX-S 2004 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2016 Aston Martin DB5 1964 Aston Martin DB11 Volante 2018 Aston Martin DB11 2017 Aston Martin Vulcan 2016 BMW M3 2006 BMW M3 Evolution II 1988 BMW X6 M 2016 BMW M3 2010 BMW M5 2018 BMW Z4 M40i 2019 BMW M4 Coupe 2018 BMW M2 Competition 2019 BMW M1 1981 BMW i8 Coupe 2018 BMW M4 GTS 2016 BMW M3 Convertible 2010 BMW M4 Convertible 2017 BMW i8 Roadster 2018 Bugatti Chiron Sport 2017 Buick Grand National GNX 1987 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 2020 Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2017 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2013 Chevrolet Camaro SS 1967 Chevrolet Bel Air 1955 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT8 2014 Dodge Charger R/T 1969 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat 2019 Ferrari LaFerrari 2016 Ferrari Testarossa Coupé 1984 Ferrari 488 GTB 2016 Ferrari F40 1988 Ferrari 458 Italia 2009 Ferrari 488 Pista 2019 Ferrari FXX-K Evo 2018 Ferrari 458 Spider 2011 Ford F-150 Raptor 2017 Ford Mustang GT 2015 Ford GT 2017 Ford Mustang BOSS 302 1969 Ford Mustang 1965 Ford Mustang Foxbody 1990 Ford Crown Victoria 2008 Ford Focus RS 2016 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 2019 Honda Civic Type-R 2000 Honda Civic Type-R 2015 Honda NSX Type-R 1992 Honda S2000 Ultimate Edition 2009 Infiniti Q60S 2017 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe 2016 Jaguar F-Type R Convertible 2019 Koenigsegg Regera 2016 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 2021 Lamborghini Huracán LP580-2 2018 Lamborghini Aventador S 2018 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary 1989 Lamborghini Murciélago SV 2010 Lamborghini Urus 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante 2018 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe 2019 Lamborghini Diablo SV 1995 Lamborghini Huracán LP580-2 Spyder 2018 Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster 2018 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster 2019 Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV Roadster 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 2015 Land Rover Defender 110 Double Cab Pickup 2015 Lotus Exige S 2006 Lotus Emira 2021 Mazda RX-7 Spirit R 2002 Mazda MX5 1996 Mazda RX-8 Spirit R (R3) 2011 Mazda MX5 2015 McLaren P1 2014 McLaren F1 1993 McLaren 570S 2015 McLaren 570S Spider 2018 McLaren 600LT 2018 McLaren P1 GTR 2015 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 1988 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe 2018 Mercedes-AMG G 63 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT S 2019 Mercedes-AMG A 45 2016 Mercedes-AMG GT R 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster 2019 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Cabriolet 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2021 Mercury Cougar 1967 MINI John Cooper Works Countryman 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX 2007 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX 1999 NISSAN GT-R Premium 2017 NISSAN Skyline GT-R V·Spec 1999 NISSAN 370Z Heritage Edition 2019 NISSAN Silvia K’s 1998 NISSAN Z Prototype 2022 NISSAN Silvia Spec-R Aero 2002 NISSAN Skyline GT-R V·Spec 1993 NISSAN 350Z 2008 NISSAN Skyline 2000 GT-R 1971 NISSAN Fairlady 240ZG 1971 NISSAN 180SX Type X 1996 NISSAN 370Z Nismo 2015 NISSAN GT-R Nismo 2017 Pagani Huayra BC 2017 Plymouth Cuda 1970 Polestar Polestar 1 2020 Pontiac Firebird 1977 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8 1973 Porsche 918 Spyder 2015 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera S 1997 Porsche 911 GT2 RS 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series 2018 Porsche Boxster 718 Spyder 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Exclusive 2018 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Convertible 2018 Porsche Cayman GT4 2015 SRT Viper GTS 2014 SUBARU Impreza WRX STI 2006 SUBARU BRZ Premium 2014 SUBARU Impreza WRX STI 2010 Volkswagen Beetle 1963 Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2016 Volvo 242DL 1975 Volvo Amazon P130 1970