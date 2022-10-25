Need For Speed Unbound's Customization Tools Will Let You Create Art Crimes On Wheels

Ahead of its December release, Need for Speed Unbound developer Criterion has shown off some of the customization features that players can experiment with inside of the game. Like previous Need for Speed games, you'll be able to fine-tune your vehicle's appearance before you hit the streets of Lakeshore City, with the game having have more than 10,000 customization options.

These range from basic paint jobs to one-of-a-kind projects that will allow you to chop and change car parts while applying body kits that dramatically transform the appearance of your ride. You'll be free to craft cars that look elegant and are instant attention-grabbers, or you can go all out on the decals and create something that's best described as an anime abomination.

Y’all wanted more so we gave you more!

More Rims. More Decals. More Rides. More Customization. More than Machines. #needforspeed pic.twitter.com/ov7wZpueuY — Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) October 25, 2022

Criterion added that the new wrap editor features custom decals designed by "leading fashion innovators" in car culture circles, and that players can even remove car parts to create a more aggressive ride.

Need for Speed Unbound's car customization goes much deeper than just installing new parts, as you'll be able to outfit your vehicle with "tags" that create graffiti-like driving effects. These stylish visual effects are activated by the use of boosting powers, and several of them have been created by renowned street artists such as Sentrock and JC Rivera.

There'll be plenty of cars to experiment with as well, as Need for Speed Unbound has over 140 rides to collect and customize when it launches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 2.