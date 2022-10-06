Need For Speed Unbound Confirmed In Reveal Trailer, Launching In December, Has Anime Elements

After a series of leaks, rumors, and reports, EA has officially unveiled Need for Speed Unbound. As rumored, the game appears to feature anime elements that certainly make it stand out from past entries.

The trailer, featuring A$AP Rocky, provides a first look at the racing game and what it'll offer. The gameplay looks impressive and it certainly appears to be unique with the anime/cartoon elements that accompany the racing. Check it out below.

EA's Criterion studio, known for its work on the Burnout series, is developing Need for Speed Unbound. The game is set to release on December 2, presumably across console and PC.

The last game in the franchise was a remaster of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit in 2020 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. In addition to the Need for Speed series, EA publishes the F1, Grid, Dirt, and Project Cars franchises via Codemasters.