Need For Speed Payback PC System Requirements And Recommended Specs Announced

EA's next entry in the Need for Speed series releases fairly soon and will be available on both consoles and PC. Those looking to play Need for Speed Payback on their computer now have an idea of how well their rig will hold up, as EA and developer Ghost Games have announced the minimum requirements and recommended specs for the upcoming racing game.

The minimum specs are not especially demanding, calling for an Intel i3 6300 or AMD FX 8150, 6 GB of RAM, and a GTX 750 Ti or Radeon HD 7850. It's important to note, however, that this is what's outlined for those looking to achieve a 720p, 30 FPS experience at Low settings, which is obviously not what many PC owners are hoping for.

Similarly, the recommended specs are only for playing at 1080p and 60 FPS at High settings; those seeking a higher framerate or resolution will have to guess at what kind of hardware they'll need for now. The 1080p/60 FPS setup recommends an i5 4690K or AMD FX 8350, 8 GB of RAM, and a GTX 1060 or RX 480.

The full Payback system specs follow below. Payback's release date is set for November 10, and the game looks to provide a more story-based, almost Fast and Furious-esque experience than past games. It also features a heavy emphasis on customization.

Need for Speed Payback PC Specs

Minimum Requirements (for 720p30 at low settings)

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or later

CPU: Intel i3 6300 @ 3.8GHz or AMD FX 8150 @ 3.6GHz with 4 hardware threads

RAM: 6GB

Disc Drive: DVD ROM drive required for installation only

Hard Drive: 30GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti, AMD Radeon HD 7850, or equivalent DX11 compatible GPU with 2GB of memory

DirectX: 11-compatible video card or equivalent

Input: Dual analog controller

Online Connection Requirements: 192 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Recommended Requirements (for 1080p60 at high settings)