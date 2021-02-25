Halo TV Show Anthem 2.0 Reboot Canceled Cyberpunk Update Delayed Spider-Man: No Way Home Loki Release Date PS5 State Of Play This Thursday

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered Adds Livery Editor And Performance Boosts On Console

Perfect for those players wanting to have an online wrap battle.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered was a competent update when it arrived last year, but it was missing a few options for players who were looking to put their own spin on the game's stylish collection of cars. That's being rectified in a big update, as a livery editor is being added to the game, alongside a few performance upgrades this week.

The new wrap editor will let players to create elaborate designs and custom liveries for any of their cars, and functions similarly to the customization options from Need for Speed Heat according to EA. To use it, select a car and next to the color picker you'll see two more symbols. The wrap editor has a limit of 300 decals or 100 MB depending on which threshold is reached first, and these creations can be seen in online races, including in cross-play.

EA says that custom wraps are personal only and that they cannot be shared between players. If you're not feeling too creative, a second option in the form of pre-made wraps will allow you to browse through a selection of designs and quickly apply them to your vehicle of choice.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered has also received a performance upgrade on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, as the game will now run at an uncapped 50+ frames-per-second and 4K resolution. On PS5 and Xbox Series X, users can expect the game to run at 4K and 60fps.

Several bugs have also been addressed in the update, which also fixes several visual issues nd provides better stability overall.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered Patch 2 Notes

Stability

  • Overall stability improvements and memory usage optimization
  • Fixed an issue where the game could crash during the “Protect and Swerve” event when entering the menu during a collision and restarting the game
  • Fixed an issue that could lead to the title crashing when too much autolog data was retrieved from the server, for example by having many friends that raced the same tracks as yourself.

Lobbies

  • When changing from Interceptor to another game mode, the lobby should no longer be locked to two players
  • Cars should no longer spawn on top of each other during multiplayer Most Wanted events

Visual

  • The correct PSN icon is now showing in the Friends menu
  • Fixed an issue where not all player positions were shown during a multiplayer Most Wanted event in a full lobby
  • Corrected the position of a floating patch of grass in front of the Seacrest Tiki Motel
  • Fixed a corrupted frame that would appear during the Sand Timer race event
  • VoIP settings are working more reliably, and the VoIP icons are displayed correctly
  • When unlocking a specific event, the correct cinematic should now be playing
  • Fixed a few instances to better align UI elements

Sony PlayStation

  • Joining a friend via “Join Session” should now be working as intended

Microsoft Xbox

  • Fixed an issue where the title could crash when switching controllers when the Xbox menu was open

Nintendo Switch

  • Fixed a rare occasion where players could get stuck in the transition from lobby screen to race

Other

  • Optimized autolog reporting functionality

EA is about to become a bigger name in the racing game genre than ever before. With the acquisition of Codemasters now officially complete, the publisher has access to racing franchises such as Dirt, Grid, and the annual F1 series. As for the Need for Speed series, development on the next game is back in the hands of Burnout developer Criterion Games, while Ghost Games is set to become EA Gothenburg once again.

