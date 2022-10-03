Need For Speed Game Reveal Teased By EA, Could Happen Very Soon

Electronic Arts is reportedly primed to announce the next Need for Speed game soon. In response to the rumor that the publisher will announce the next entry in its popular racing series this week, the publisher shared the eyes emoji. This is normally used to tease something that may be real.

Tom Henderson for Insider Gaming reported on September 29 that a reveal for the next Need for Speed game, which is rumored to be called Need for Speed Unbound, would happen in the next couple of weeks.

👀 — Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) October 3, 2022

The game will be revealed via a 90-second trailer, the report said, adding that the game's release date is lined up for December 2, 2022. Music from the rapper A$AP Rocky will reportedly be featured on the unannounced game's soundtrack. The Insider Gaming report said Need for Speed Unbound will be focused on multiplayer and include a feature called "meetups" where players can sync up to compete in races.

Need for Speed Unbound will be exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S for its console release, the report said, adding that the game will also come to PC.

Burnout developer Criterion is said to be developing the next Need for Speed. Leaked gameplay footage that emerged in September appeared to show a work-in-progress version of the game depicting a car attempting to vault through a circular obstacle before crashing into it. The leaked clip also shows some arcade-style animated elements, which matches up with reports that the game will have photorealistic graphics mixed with anime elements.

The last game in the franchise was a remaster of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit in 2020 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.