Need A PS5? Just Win This NBA 2K21 NBA Finals Tournament

PlayStation is teaming up with the NBA for an NBA Finals tournament, to take place online in NBA 2K21. Cash and PlayStation Store credit are on the line for top tournament performers, with the grand prize for the PlayStation 4 tournament even including a PlayStation 5.

As detailed by the official PlayStation Blog, the NBA 2K21 PlayStation Tournaments: NBA Finals will have players competing as the two teams facing each other in the actual 2021 NBA Finals: the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. There will be separate tournaments for both PS4 and PS5 players, with prizes for first, second, and third place for each platform.

Players in the United States and Europe can sign up for the tournament now. PS4 players can sign up here, while PS5 users will need to sign up here. With the qualifiers taking place on July 9. The winner of each qualifier bracket will then move ahead to the finals.

The tournament finals will happen July 10, when players will compete in best-of-3 matches. These matches will be broadcast on the official PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels.

At a time when PS5s are still almost impossible to come by, PS4 players who are confident in their skills might want to step onto the virtual NBA 2K21 court as part of this tournament and see if they have what it takes to be #1. Easier said than done, but you'll never know if you don't try.

The PS5 is the official console of the NBA 2K League, with all 23 teams and 128 players of the esports league using Sony's latest console exclusively for this current season, which began in May. NBA 2K League is the first esports league to exclusively compete using the PS5.