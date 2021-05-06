Need A Last-Minute Mother's Day Gift? These Star Wars Instant Pots Are Up To $40 Off At Amazon

Star Wars Day (May the 4th) may be behind us, but one of the best Star Wars deals we've seen all week has popped up two days later. Today at Amazon, you can save up to $40 on Star Wars-themed Instant Pots, including a particularly adorable design with Baby Yoda (aka Grogu, aka The Child). The six-quart Baby Yoda Instant Pot Duo is on sale for $60 (down from $100) today, matching its lowest price ever on Amazon. This is also just a great deal on an Instant Pot in general, as the same non-Star Wars model usually goes for around $89. And if you're not crazy about Baby Yoda like the rest of the world, there are other Star Wars designs on sale as well--you can snag a mini white BB-8 Instant Pot for $60 and a sleek Stormtrooper design for $70. These deals weren't available earlier this week for Star Wars Day, and there's no telling how long they'll stick around.

With Mother's Day coming up in a few days--yep, that's this weekend, on May 9--now's your last chance to pick up a gift for mom as well. So if she's into Star Wars and/or doesn't own an Instant Pot yet, this would make an excellent last-minute Mother's Day gift. Each of these Instant Pots comes with free one-day Prime shipping, so you can count on it arriving on time, and gift wrapping is available too.

If you're not up to date on why the Instant Pot is (in my personal opinion) one of the greatest kitchen tools of all time, let me fill you in. The Instant Pot Duo has 13 different functions for cooking practically any type of food, with the ability to pressure cook, slow cook, steam, and sauté. It has specific settings for cooking rice, stew, chili, poultry, porridge, yogurt, and more. Basically, it allows you to cook a lot of meals without dirtying up multiple different pots and pans, and it's incredibly useful to have on hand, especially for the type of person who likes to come home to a slow-cooked meal ready and waiting for them. The original Instant Pot Duo has over 150,000 reviews and 4.7 out of 5 stars, and the Star Wars-inspired versions are equally well-rated with 4.8 out of 5 stars. Whether you're an expert home chef or cook only basic meals at home, an Instant Pot will definitely make your life a little easier.