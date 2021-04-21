Necromunda: Hired Gun's Latest Gameplay Trailer Reveals More Action And A Very Good Cyber-Dog

There's no shortage of games set in the universe of popular tabletop role-playing game Warhammer 40,000, but Necromunda: Hired Gun is the first entry in that series to feature a cyber-mastiff as a companion. Developed by Streum On Studio, Necromunda: Hired Gun looks far quicker and more brutal in action than the French studio's previous Warhammer 40K game, Space Hulk: Deathwing.

The studio explained in a PlayStation blog post that the emphasis on wall-running and double-jumping was all in pursuit of a more fun gameplay experience as players complete bounties. Augmented with a range of cybernetics, your bounty hunter is faster and more agile in combat but is always outnumbered by the sheer volume of enemies in every level. To survive and succeed, players will need to dash around an arena, double-jump to high places, and run along walls to dodge enemy fire.

A handy grappling hook arm is part of the player's arsenal, as is a cyber-mastiff who'll absorb gunfire, climb walls, and rip out throats whenever commanded to when its favorite squeaky chew-toy is used to target an enemy.

Necromunda: Hired Gun

"With power comes choice, we're pretty sure the old saying goes. How you play Necromunda: Hired Gun is up to you," lead designer Jonathan Cacherat explained. "There's a whole host of combat styles to go with exactly what brand of violence you wish to bring to those in your way. Every limb can be upgraded, alongside your heart, brain, eyes, and more. This is alongside weapon choices that run the length and breadth of the weird and wonderful armory of the Warhammer 40,000 universe."

Necromunda: Hired Gun will be out on June 1 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.