Nearly Every PC Game At Fanatical Is 18% Off This Weekend, Including Preorders

Fanatical is giving shoppers an 18% discount across nearly every full-priced game in its catalog. Simply use the promo code FANATICAL18 at checkout to cash in on the savings. It's not a one-time use coupon either. You can save 18% on every game you add to your cart. Beyond that, you can use another code (PAYDAYJUL22) to get 7% off all products site-wide--excluding a few bundles and preorders.

The 18% price cut is particularly enticing if you’re looking to preorder any upcoming games. Marvel's Midnight Suns, NBA 2K23, Cult of the Lamb, Spider-Man Remastered, Soul Hackers 2, and Destroy All Humans 2 can all be purchased at a discount with the FANATICAL18 coupon code. It can also be used on new releases that aren’t currently on sale.

The 7% off discount (PAYDAYJUL22) can be used on titles that are already on sale. This means games like Sniper Elite 5, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, and Sonic Origins can all be snagged at an even lower price than usual. The only exclusions to the 7% code are:

Killer Bundle

Bento Bundle

Elden Ring

Star Deals

Preorders

Be sure to enter the above codes at checkout to receive the appropriate discounts. Fanatical might even auto-populate the code depending on the game, meaning you’ll just have to remember to click a button to enable your savings. Most games on Fanatical are offered as Steam keys, making this a great chance to pick up a new game you’ve had your eye on for a while--or pick up an elusive title that doesn’t often go on sale.

Here are some of our favorite upcoming games that can be purchased with the FANATICAL18 code.

Upcoming games at Fanatical