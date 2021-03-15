NBA Pro Kevin Durant Invests In Call Of Duty, Overwatch, Valorant Esports Organization

Professional basketball superstar Kevin Durant has announced an investor partnership with Andbox, the esports organization that owns and operates the Call of Duty League's New York Subliners, the Overwatch League's NYXL, and the Andbox Valorant team.

The size of Durant's investment, which includes his business partner Rich Kleiman and their firm Thirty Five Ventures also signing on, was not disclosed. However, according to Andbox co-founder and president Farzam Kamel, Durant has "material skin in the game."

Durant will help Andbox increase brand awareness, collaborate on online tournaments and live events with gamers, and create custom merchandise. Fans will also start to see Durant clad in Andbox gear that will be distributed by both the esports organization and Thirty Five Ventures. The two plan to start hosting regular meetings on marketing, community, and apparel, as well as lining up collaborations with top gamers. There's no word on who that might be just yet.

According to Forbes, Durant is an avid Call of Duty and NBA 2K player. The Brooklyn Nets' small forward said in a press release that he's excited to represent New York sports fans.

"The passion that New York sports fans have has really hit home with me," Durant said. "Andbox is bringing that same energy to esports here, and that's something Thirty Five Ventures is very excited to be a part of."

Durant isn't the only high-profile investor Andbox has. Alongside Warby Parker CEO Neil Blumenthal and former Brooklyn Nets CEO David Levy, Durrant joins actor Michael B. Jordan, who is gearing up for his directorial debut with Creed 3, which launches Thanksgiving 2022.