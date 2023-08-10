NBA 2K24 Reveals Ratings For Top Players And Rookies

NBA 2K fans, it's that time again. As is tradition, 2K is slowly revealing its player ratings for NBA 2K24 and encouraging fans to discuss them, drumming up hype ahead of the September 8 release.

Even though it's Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić in the top spot with a rating of 98, it's rookie Victor Wembanyama who is causing the most discussion. The Spurs number 1 pick has been rated 84, the highest rating any rookie has received in NBA 2K history. Prior to Wembanyama's rating, the highest rated rookies were Kyrie Irving and Zion Williamson, who both received an 81 on their debuts.

"That's nice, that's alright," Wembanyama said in a video where his rating was revealed, though he promised Ronnie 2K that his rating would be over 90 by the end of the season "for sure." Fans have compared the high rating to other top players' rookie years--LeBron James debuted at 78, while this year's top player Nikola Jokić had a 68 rating in his rookie year.

Back in the top spots, Jokić is this year's highest rated player at release with a 98, while five players are tied for second with shared 96 ratings: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, and LeBron James.

2K has also revealed its rating for WNBA cover star Sabrina Ionescu, who received a 90 overall rating.

A number of other rookies have also had their ratings revealed so far, with the Hornets' Brandon Miller and the Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson both rated 78. As in past years, 2K will continue sharing more ratings over the next week, as well as inviting players to interact with them on social media to find out their own ratings. For now, here are the ratings that have been revealed so far:

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: 98

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: 96

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors: 96

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns: 96

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers: 96

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers: 96

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat: 95

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks: 95

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics: 95

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns: 94

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers: 94

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers: 94

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder: 93

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers: 92

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty: 90

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics: 89

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets: 88

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs: 84

Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets: 78

Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers: 78

Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers: 74

Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards: 73

Taylor Hendricks, Utah Jazz: 73

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz: 72

Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors: 71