NBA 2K24 Reveals First Look At Kobe Bryant's Mamba Moments Mode

NBA 2K24 has unveiled its first look at Mamba Moments, the new game mode that shines a spotlight on some of NBA legend Kobe Bryant's most memorable moments across his 20-year career.

Similar to last year's Jordan Challenge, Mamba Moments looks into some of the most notable games Kobe Bryant played with the Los Angeles Lakers between 2001 and 2010--even featuring another Kobe vs Jordan match-up. While the Jordan Challenge had players face up against a sophomore-year Bryant in the 1997 Bulls vs Lakers match up, Mamba Moments will feature Kobe's decisive victory against his mentor MJ in 2003's Lakers vs Wizards game.

Other games featured in Mamba Moments include Bryant's record-breaking game against the Seattle SuperSonics in 2003, where he converted 12 of his 18 three-pointer attempts to break the previous NBA record, as well as game 7 of the 2010 NBA finals, where the Lakers looked to defend their previous title against the Boston Celtics.

Here's the full list of games included in Mamba Moments:

2001 Western Conference Semi Finals vs. Kings

2003 - 12 three-pointers vs. Sonics

2003 - Double double vs. Wizards

2005 - 62 points in 32 minutes vs. Mavericks

2007 - 65 points and 8 three-pointers vs. Blazers

2008 Western Conference Finals vs. Spurs

2010 NBA Finals Game 7 vs. Celtics

While some of Bryant's most well-known performances may be missing from this list, such as the legendary 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors, 2K has said it wants to highlight "incredible performances that don’t always get the spotlight." The NBA 2K team has put a lot of care into bringing Bryant's career highlights to life, capturing some of his unique mannerisms in unique animations such as biting his jersey, blowing on his fingers, or his passionate victory celebrations.

The mode promises to be an exciting one for fans of this era in NBA history, while also introducing newer NBA fans to one of the game's greatest players of all time.

NBA 2K24 arrives on September 8 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.